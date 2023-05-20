Meet the Aberdeenshire native who’s been a key part of Spartans’ promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Meet the Aberdeenshire native who’s been a key part of Spartans’ promotion push

Craig Graham, chairman of the Lowland League champions, grew up in Alford and played football in the north-east.

By Callum Law
Craig Graham, who is chairman of Spartans, is originally from Aberdeenshire
Spartans could become an SPFL club today – and one of the driving forces behind their success is from Aberdeenshire.

Chairman Craig Graham, who grew up in Alford and attended Aberdeen University, hopes to see the Lowland League champions defeat Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill this afternoon to earn a place in League Two.

The 60-year-old played in goal for Alford amateurs and Culter, before they moved up to the junior ranks, and also turned out for Aberdeen University and sporadically for Inverurie Locos.

Graham first joined Spartans in 1984 and returned to the Ainslie Park outfit in 1994 before becoming chairman in the late 90s.

Reflecting on the rise of the Edinburgh side he said: “The club is almost unrecognisable from when I first played.

“Even in the mid-90s we had three men’s teams two in the amateurs and the first-team.

“If you look now we have 600 boys and girls who play across the age groups, we’ve got over-35s, we’ve got 100 playing para-disability football.

“We also coach U8s that are not yet in the club so in football terms we’ve grown massively.

“Aside from that we’ve got our charitable foundation attached to the club which employs 25 people and does some fantastic work in North Edinburgh.

“The club is unrecognisable from the mid-90s when we started, the great thing is we’ve got our own home within the community in North Edinburgh which is used all day every day.

“We obviously want to win the play-off and get into the SPFL, it would be a reward for the hard work of everyone if we could do it.

“But regardless of the outcome we’ll still run all our youth programmes, our education programmes, the walking football will still be on on Monday afternoon.

“The men’s team playing on a Saturday and the women’s team playing on a Sunday gives it a vocal point, but there’s a lot of other stuff that goes on.”

Helping hand from Dons legend

Over the years Spartans have become built up an excellent facility at Ainslie Park and they’ve been helped along the way by a Gothenburg Great.

Graham explained: “When I was young I trained with Aberdeen for a little while alongside the likes of Bryan Gunn and Nicky Walker.

“I met Gordon Strachan because the goalies stayed behind and helped with extra things.

“At that time Gordon was just breaking into the first-team and he’s now the patron of Spartans.

Craig Graham, left, with Gordon Strachan in at Ainslie Park in 2007

“When we were starting this project about building our home and foundation he was Southampton manager and I phoned him up.

“He’s from North Edinburgh and his mum still lives in the area. I said ‘you probably won’t remember me, but I was wondering if you could help us?’

“He’s been very supportive ever since. We’ve got his number seven jersey that he wore for Aberdeen in European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid in Gothenburg hanging in the clubhouse along with some other medals and jerseys.”

More memories

Graham also came across some more north-east football luminaries during his playing days.

He said: “When I played for Aberdeen University I remember Joe Harper scoring a hat-trick past me in the Aberdeenshire Cup when he was playing for Peterhead.

“My first game for Inverurie Locos was a pre-season friendly when I was 17 and we lost 2-0 to Aberdeen reserves which I didn’t think was a bad result.

“Ian Angus scored this goal in the bottom corner from 20 yards. The manager Pat Nicol was my PE teacher at Alford Academy and I remember Pat wasn’t very happy at losing that goal.

“Given he was my PE teacher it was quite hard to argue with him about it.”

