Shinty Spotlight: 10 quickfire questions for Fort William’s Calum Shepherd

Scoring in an epic Balliemore Cup triumph was a big moment for the An Aird star.

By Paul Chalk
Fort William's Calum Shepherd in action against Oban Camanachd's Blair MacFarlane. Image: Neil Paterson
Fort William midfielder Calum Shepherd has played for his club for almost a decade.

Here, in our latest Shinty Spotlight, the 25-year-old runs through some of the key moments of his on-pitch career at the National Division side, who host Col Glen on Saturday.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

The 2005 Camanachd Cup Final at An Aird. Fort William beat Kilmallie 3-2.

As a seven-year old, I mostly remember complaining about the rain, but obviously looking back that was a great day.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My first competitive game for the first-team was away to Inveraray in the Premier League, probably in 2014. I think we lost 2-1, with Ryan Campbell scoring for Fort.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

The 2019 season was great. We won every game in the league campaign and the Balliemore Cup.

Playing with a group of players you’d been friends and team-mates with since juniors made it even more enjoyable.

And the worst?

I wouldn’t say I’ve had any really bad moments.

Tough losses and injuries aren’t much fun, but it’s part of the game.

Shinty is obviously an amateur sport, so you play purely for your own enjoyment.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I have been quite lucky that a broken knuckle two years ago is my only major injury so far.

I’d say having persistent hamstring injuries over the years has been worse than any knock I’ve taken.

Who is the joker in your team?

Paul Mackay – hands down!

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Probably Canal Park, just because you know you’ll be playing a big game – we’ve had some great results away to Kilmallie.

Highly-rated Caberfeidh star Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Blair Morrison. Played with and against Blair and I can say there aren’t many better players in shinty right now. He can be a one-man defence at half back and he leads Caberfeidh really well.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My own favourite goal was in the Balliemore Cup final in 2017 against Caberfeidh. I don’t score very often, so I was glad there was video evidence for that one.

For a team-mate, Arran Macphee has scored some great goals and one in particular was against Beauly in 2019 at An Aird.

He must have dribbled it round the full-back three or four times before scoring.

Describe shinty in three words?

Chaotic, skilled, community.

