Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers

A number of players were cited in January 2022 for alleged breaches of betting rules and hearings have now taken place.

By Callum Law
WIlliam hill
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases

A host of long-standing Scottish FA betting charges against north footballers have now been settled.

Notices of complaint were served to Matthew Cooper, Darryl McHardy, Ashley Ballam, Aidan Sopel, Thomas McHale, Shane Sutherland, Conor O’Keefe and Rabin Omar by the governing body in January 2022.

However, the hearings had been postponed and it is only now that the SFA have indicated resolutions have been reached.

Elgin City captain Cooper was alleged to have breached SFA disciplinary Rule 31 in seasons 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The rule states: “No club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

Cooper’s hearing took place at the end of August and he was handed an eight-game suspension, five matches of which were immediate and have been served.

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper received a ban from the SFA.

The remaining three are suspended until the end of this season and will only be applied if there’s a further breach.

McHardy was also charged with breaching Rule 31 during seasons 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, when he was an Elgin player.

The defender, who signed for Buckie Thistle in the summer, received a three-match ban at a hearing earlier this month which is suspended in full until the end of season 2024-25 and is only applicable if there is a further breach.

Ballam was charged with betting during seasons 2018-19 and 2019-20, a period where he was an Elgin player and had loan spells at Rothes and Huntly.

The defender, who is now with Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League, had his hearing at the end of August and was handed a three-game ban, which is suspended in full until the end of the season and will also only be applied if there is a further breach.

Sopel was cited for a breach of Rule 31 during the 2019-20 season when he was an Elgin player.

The winger, who signed for Fraserburgh in the summer, was given an an eight-match suspension, four of which were immediate and have been served following his hearing at the end of August.

The remaining four games are suspended until the end of the season and will only be applied if there is another breach.

No more action expected

Meanwhile, the SFA has indicated that no further action is expected to be taken against McHale, Sutherland, O’Keefe and Omar.

Elgin goalkeeper McHale had been charged with a breach of Rule 31 during season 2018-19.

Attacker Sutherland, who is currently a free agent, was alleged to have broken the same rule during seasons 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 when he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and Peterhead.

Winger O’Keefe, who now plays for Peterhead, was charged with a breach in 2014 when he was a youth player at Celtic.

Midfielder Omar, who now plays for Broomhill in the Lowland League, was alleged to have placed bets on football during seasons 2016-17 – when he was at Annan Athletic – and 2018-19 during his time with Elgin.

More from Football

The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
Elgin City face another idle weekend - but Jake Dolzanski targeting rise on return…
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay aiming to profit from Ross County's busy upcoming schedule
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
Richard Gordon: Comfortable manner of Scotland's qualification suggests passage through Euro 2024 group stage…
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
Aberdeen v Dundee OFF: Dons chief Alan Burrows backs safety call as other games…
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
North Caledonian League: Alan Geegan confident best is yet to come for St Duthus
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
Halkirk youngster Ethan Kevill targets Ross County breakthrough to reward dedication of parents
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits…
The Scottish FA's disciplinary department, based at Hampden, has settled a number of outstanding cases
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on Storm Babet disruption, Slobodan Rubezic injury question and why…