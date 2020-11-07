Scott Wright challenged by Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to boost goal tally after match-winning display against Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged Scott Wright to add more goals to his game after his match-winning display against Hibernian.

Wright notched his second goal of the season at Pittodrie last night and McInnes believes he is benefitting from a long-awaited run in the team.

The Dons were in front after five minutes through Wright before Sam Cosgrove marked his return to the side with a well-taken second.

It has been somewhat of a breakthrough campaign for Wright, who had suffered a serious knee injury last season which had kept him out for majority of the 2019-20 season.

However, he has flourished as part of a front three this campaign, striking up a partnership in particular with Ryan Hedges.

McInnes is pleased with what the Ellon-born forward has offered so far but knows there is more to come.

He said: “He’s always shown it in spells and flashes. There’s a responsibility with that position; him and Hedges have been very good. But also the importance for getting numbers up, producing assists for others and goals.

“Scott’s only got two goals this season but he could have had seven or eight. He’s been getting himself into good areas and as long as he keeps arriving into those positions and getting more familiar, that’s great. It pleases me no end he got his goal and more of the same would be brilliant.

“He’s become a very important player for us. He’s getting the benefit of a run in the team but the reason he’s doing that is because he’s contributing, in and out of possession. The speed he brings to us is so important, particularly when it’s Sam (Cosgrove) at the top end of the pitch. Someone who can go past people and have that counter-attacking threat.

“The two of them (Wright and Hedges) play very close and narrow. They had the responsibility of keeping the full-back in check but also had the freedom to go beyond, get across the pitch and play wherever they can cause some damage. The two of them had enough good moments in the game to help with the two goals.”

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

The victory puts Aberdeen level on points with Celtic in second place, with the Dons losing just twice in their opening 12 fixtures.

McInnes added: “Getting to 26 points after 12 league games – we’re well on course, if we replicate that, of having a season we’d be pleased with.

“But it’s only a start and I’m at pains to stress. I’m pleased with what we’re getting from the players and the points tally but we know there’s more in us.”