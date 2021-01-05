Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes encouraged by Scott Wright’s return to fitness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is delighted to have winger Scott Wright back available ahead of the visit of Rangers to Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old made his return following hernia surgery as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against Dundee United.

It was Wright’s first appearance for the Dons since the 2-0 victory against Hibernian on November 6.

The winger enjoyed an encouraging start to the season with his blossoming partnership with Ryan Hedges one of the main positives from the opening months of Aberdeen’s campaign.

McInnes hopes Wright can get back to the levels of performance he displayed earlier in the season.

The Dons boss said: “He trained almost every minute of the session on Thursday. We were just trying to make sure as it was his first day back.

“He was outstanding in training on Friday to the point we were thinking we could put him in (from the start).

“Scott didn’t feel ready for that but it was good to get him back on the pitch.

“He needs to have a really good week ahead of the Rangers game to try to get as right as he can be but hopefully he takes confidence from Saturday.

“With any injury, when a player comes back you are still sussing it out and trying to gain confidence.

“Hopefully the fact he got on the pitch against Dundee United helps him for the next one.

“And hopefully he can pick up where he left off and he can be an important player for us.

“It was a point against Dundee United but with the attacking players we had on the pitch we are looking for more from that.

“Scott being back is a huge boost for us.”

Defender Greg Leigh is also nearing a return but this Sunday’s home match against Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers will come too soon for the Jamaica international.

The 26-year-old, who returned to Pittodrie on a short-term deal in October, has not featured since the 1-1 draw at St Mirren at the start of December.

Leigh has been missing with a hamstring injury but McInnes expects the left-sided defender to be back in the squad in the coming weeks.

He said: “He will be back after the Rangers game.

“He will be touch and go for Livingston (on January 13) and Ross County (on January 16) as it stands.”

The Dons are hoping it is third time lucky against Rangers when the sides meet at Pittodrie this Sunday.

Ryan Kent scored the winner for the Gers on the opening day of the season when Rangers triumphed 1-0, while the Dons were beaten 4-0 at Ibrox in November.