Sutherland shepherdess named top young crofter

Sutherland shepherdess Helen O’Keefe has been named Young Crofter of the Year by the Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF).

Ms O’Keefe runs a 100-ewe flock of Shetlands alongside running the Elphin Tea Rooms, where she sells produce from her croft, and serving as the grazings clerk for her local township.

She also established an online food hub, The Green Bowl, and is a Soil Association Scotland Scottish Farmer Ambassador.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive this award,” said Ms O’Keefe.

“It’s a real honour because I know there are a lot of other young crofters doing incredible things out there. It’s great that SCF have this award to showcase the work of young crofters, and maybe help inspire other young people to pursue crofting as a career.”

The runners-up were Adam Veitch from Banavie, Fort William, and Cheryl McIntyre from the Isle of Skye.