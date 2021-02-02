Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen will need every one of their players to contribute in a bid to end their recent slump at Hibernian.

Aberdeen succumbed to a dismal 2-0 defeat to Livingston last night, with both goals coming in the first 20 minutes of the game.

A Joe Lewis error gifted Livi the opener, as he spilled Julien Serrano’s cross into his own net, while Nicky Devlin headed in an unmarked second.

Fraser Hornby was given his debut by McInnes, following his loan move from Stade de Reims on deadline day, while fellow new signing Callum Hendry came off the bench towards the end of the first half.

The one arrival missing was Florian Kamberi, who is awaiting a work permit application following his switch from Swiss side St Gallen.

© Shutterstock Feed

The Dons have won just twice in their last nine games, have not scored in their last three and are bereft of any sort of momentum.

McInnes said: “We’re going to need everybody and improve on that performance. Nobody will probably give us a chance on Saturday. We’ve been down there and won there before this season with a big performance and that’s what we’ll need on Saturday.

“We’re honest enough to know that when you make signings in January with boys that haven’t played a lot, you’re trying to get them up to speed. It was good to big Fraser and Callum on; Fraser playing so long in the game will help him.

“We look forward to working with these boys, because these are the boys that can make a difference. It was some sort of positive, getting those boys minutes, and hopefully (Florian) Kamberi can be with us for Saturday and ready to play his part.”

The Dons still have a game in hand on Hibernian above them, with a two-point deficit, ahead of the two sides meeting at Easter Road at the weekend.

McInnes will also have additional concerns over Ryan Hedges and Ash Taylor, who both came off in the first half of Tuesday’s defeat.

© Shutterstock Feed

He added: “Ash is a thigh and Hedges is in a sling – it’s some sort of pectoral injury. It was a real awkward landing. We’ll get that assessed on Wednesday, but clearly he was in a lot of pain.

“I just hope it’s not too serious and keeps him out any length of time.”