Derek McInnes names Aberdeen team for Celtic clash as Dons try to avoid record goalless run

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has made one change to his team for tonight’s clash with Celtic at Parkhead (6pm).

A win for the Dons would see them move within one point of third-placed Hibs.

However, a loss would intensify the pressure on boss McInnes, who was backed by the Pittodrie board last week after speculation over his future.

Should Aberdeen fail to score by the 72nd minute this evening, then they will have set a new all-time record for the club’s longest run without a goal.

The Reds go into the fixture with the Hoops having failed to net in five consecutive outings.

McInnes has only made one personnel change from Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with St Mirren, with centre-back Ash Taylor replacing attacker Niall McGinn:

🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to face Celtic in Glasgow. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/gpRqqqctR0 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 17, 2021

McInnes abandoned his three-man defence for the Buddies game, but the inclusion of Taylor could mean the back three returns for tonight’s match.