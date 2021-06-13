Sunday, June 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Kieran Ngwenya: Aberdeen defender makes Malawi debut in friendly with Tanzania

By Jamie Durent
June 13, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: June 13, 2021, 3:43 pm
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaKieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen.
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen defender Kieran Ngwenya has made his international debut for Malawi in their friendly against Tanzania.

Ngwenya, who qualifies to play for Malawi through his father, was named in the starting line-up for the Flames’ game in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The left-back made two substitute appearances for the Dons this season in the Premiership, both of which came against Ross County.

Ngwenya spent the last two months of the season on loan at League One side Cove Rangers. He made seven appearances for Paul Hartley’s side and played in their play-off fixtures against Airdrieonians.

“It came up as a shock to me when the call up came up,” he told the Malawi FA website last week. “It is an honour to be considered for national team duty, so I took the opportunity. This is great for me to be involved with the national team. But I also think it is really a big thing to represent your country in anything.

Kieran Ngwenya, who was on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen.
Kieran Ngwenya, who was on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen.

“When I play, I want to help the team to more success. I will give out my all and work hard for the team. People should expect energy and commitment.”

Ngwenya is from Edinburgh and played for Tynecastle Boys Club before joining Aberdeen’s under-18 squad in 2020.

More from the Press and Journal