Tommy Johnson leaves Blackpool role amid links to Aberdeen

Tommy Johnson has left his role as head of recruitment at Blackpool amid speculation linking him with a move to Aberdeen.

Johnson had been with the Seasiders since October 2019 but has moved on to “pursue other opportunities”.

The Dons are in the market for a new head of recruitment after the departure of Russ Richardson, who had filled the role during Derek McInnes’ tenure as manager.

Johnson turned out for Notts County, Aston Villa and Celtic during his playing career and his held scouting roles at Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Watford and Cardiff City. He has combined this with work for the Northern Ireland national teams.

Aberdeen had been linked with a move for Johnson earlier this week and in a club Q&A, director of football Steven Gunn indicated they were sifting through applicants for the role.

A Blackpool club statement read: ” Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Tommy Johnson has left his position as head of recruitment.

“Johnson joined the Seasiders in a very defined role in October 2019, which formed part of a setup that helped to identify, monitor and sign players for the first-team.

“However, in line with John Stephenson’s appointment as head of football operations and a restructuring that has followed, the 50-year-old will depart Bloomfield Road this summer to pursue other opportunities.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tommy for all his efforts during his time here and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”