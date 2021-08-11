Loan star Teddy Jenks aims to make debut senior goal the first of many at Aberdeen

On-loan midfielder Teddy Jenks is determined to ensure his first senior goal is the first of many at Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion for the season, netted a superb equaliser in the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Livingston.

Brighton U23 captain Jenks made the most of his first start for the Dons by firing in a 20-yard rocket early in the second half.

With a Europa Conference League clash against Breidablik looming at Pittodrie tomorrow, the teen hopes his goal-scoring performance can push him into contention to start the third qualifying round second leg tie.

The Dons hold a 3-2 advantage over the Icelanders with a play-off round clash against either AEL Limassol (Cyprus) or Qarabag (Azerbaijan) up for grabs.

Jenks said: “We have games in all competitions coming thick and fast, so hopefully there will be many opportunities to impress, get game time and get goals.

“I am really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

No giving up 👊🆎 Fantastic win for the team and buzzing to get my first goal 🎯 @AberdeenFC #standfree pic.twitter.com/oPk1YcFEy2 — Ted Jenks (@tedjenks_) August 8, 2021

Jenks captained Brighton U23s last season and has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup for the English top flight outfit.

The attacking midfielder has scored 10 times for Brighton U23s in 41 appearances.

Highly rated at Brighton, such is the high regard for Jenks at his parent club he began training with the first team soon after signing a pro contract when turning 16.

First senior goal and one to remember

A product of the Brighton Youth Academy, Jenks has waited a long time for his first senior goal – and when it came with a right-footed screamer at Livingston it was memorable.

Recently identified as one of the Premier League’s top 20 young talents, Jenks said: “It was an unbelievable moment for me as it was not just my first goal for the Dons, but my first professional goal.

“I have been waiting for that for ages.”

Jenks didn’t see his debut goal go in

Jenks latched onto a poor clearance by Livingston to fire in a powerful drive to level at 1-1. The England U19 international admits he wasn’t sure he had scored – until the 900-strong travelling Red Army confirmed the goal with their roar of celebration.

He said: “To be fair I didn’t see it go in.

“I knew I struck it well and then saw the keeper get a hand to it.

🤯 What a goal from Teddy Jenks!! The Dons are back on level terms. #StandFree | @tedjenks_ pic.twitter.com/OyHOedhkEt — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 8, 2021

“Then I heard loads of shouting and thought I must have scored and ran off celebrating.

“They (Aberdeen fans) were unbelievable again, so when I scored I ran straight over to them to share the moment with them.”

Six changes and Aberdeen still secure a win

With the Dons battling on two fronts both domestically and in Europe, boss Stephen Glass made six changes to the side that won in Iceland on Thursday.

Two were enforced with midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Funso Ojo ruled out by injury.

Glass expects Ferguson to be fit to face Breidablik.

Captain Scott Brown, Ross McCrorie, in-form United States international striker Christian Ramirez and Calvin Ramsay all dropped to the bench.

Coming in as replacement were Jenks, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr, Niall McGinn, Ryan Hedges and Dylan McGeouch.

It was a radical reshuffle of Glass’ starting XI that failed to pay dividends in the first-half with the Dons trailing 1-0 at the break.

However, Aberdeen hit back via Jenks’ goal and an injury time Jack Mackenzie strike to maintain their winning start to the Premiership campaign.

The Dons are one of only three teams, alongside Hibs and Hearts, to have won their opening two Scottish top-flight fixtures.

Jenks believes the strength of the squad was illustrated by the second half shift – and another vital three points.

He said: “We showed we can still get a win by changing the squad around.

“At half-time we had a chat as we knew we were struggling a bit.

“We made a few changes and in the second half we were brilliant and did really well.

“I couldn’t be happier.”

Moving to Aberdeen was the right choice

Last July Jenks committed his long-term future to Brighton by signing a contract extension until summer 2023.

Aberdeen beat off interest from a number of other clubs to secure the loan addition of Jenks.

The midfielder insists moving to the Granite City was the right move for him.

He said: ” I am loving it so far at a massive club like Aberdeen.

“Everyone here is really friendly, the fans are great and the staff are brilliant.”