‘He was kicked pretty severely’ – Injury concern for Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie after Euro win

By Sean Wallace
August 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass faces an injury sweat over the fitness of left-back Jack Mackenzie for Sunday’s League Cup tie at Raith Rovers.

Mackenzie was forced off injured in the 79th minute of the 2-1 Uefa Europa Conference League defeat of Breidablik at Pittodrie.

Glass confirmed that injury was a result of Mackenzie being ‘kicked pretty severely’.

The Dons boss was also frustrated at the amount of times the Icelanders kicked his players throughout the third round second leg tie.

For Glass it was particularly ironic that Breidablik resorted to those rough-housing tactics when the Icelandic team’s manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson had criticised Aberdeen’s style of play in the build up to the tie.

Glass said: “Jack MacKenzie had to come off as he was kicked pretty severely.

“I don’t know how Jack is for the weekend.”

“Again, a team that kicks people as much as they do yet want to tell you how good a footballing team they are and how bad we are.

“I didn’t see too many of their players getting kicked the way ours did.”

The Breidablik boss had accused the Dons of playing long ball football in the first leg and the tension continued after full-time with a few angry words  exchanged between the two benches.

Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass in the dugout with Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson looking on.

Glass said: “I was delighted we don’t come and critique another team’s performance.

“It is not our place to talk about the other team.

“I am pleased that our team produced the goods on the pitch, produced the work and the performance.

“We were not at our best but we are in the next round.

“I hope they (Breidablik) enjoyed their trip to Aberdeen.”

