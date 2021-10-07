Aberdeen believe Covid checks will not be needed at Pittodrie this month

Aberdeen FC believe they will not need to implement a Covid passport check for their home matches against Hibernan and Hearts later this month.

The two Edinburgh clubs are due to visit Pittodrie on October 23 and 30 but with the Dons predicting neither attendance will exceed the 10,000 threshold set by the Scottish Government they are not anticipating a need to check the Covid status of spectators attending the game.

A statement from the club read: “Aberdeen FC is expecting a crowd of 9,700 at the upcoming home fixtures against Hibernian and Hearts.

“Around 65% of season ticket members are predicted at these games. This is largely due to those not ready to come back and those choosing instead to use their virtual season ticket.

“Even with sufficient matchday tickets available and an 800 allocation for away support, as well as the game being shown live in the UK on a PPV basis, the expected crowd will be under the 10,000 threshold and therefore not subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

“Given the challenges we face in training staff and stewards on the implementation of the legislation in a reasonable and lawful manner, this will alleviate any undue pressure on them and the club.”

The Dons have also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the vaccination drive by utilising Pittodrie as a drop-in site.

“Our recent survey revealed that the vast majority of our fans are fully vaccinated and the club continues to support the Scottish Government and the NHS in the roll-out of the vaccine programme by making Pittodrie available as drop-in clinic.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fans remain paramount and we will continue to adhere to the Covid protocols and procedures which are set out in operational plans approved by Aberdeen City Council’s safety committee.

“We will review our approach and estimated attendance numbers, in line with the legislation, after these fixtures and reassess the situation for subsequent matches.”