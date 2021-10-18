Fan view: Aberdeen’s sub-10,000 crowd prediction for Hibs and Hearts may be accurate, in the wake of another uncultured, unthreatening defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Aberdeen’s sub-10,000 crowd prediction for Hibs and Hearts may be accurate, in the wake of another uncultured, unthreatening defeat

By Chris Crighton
October 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at Dens Park.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at Dens Park.

Perhaps, in announcing that they were planning for the upcoming visits of Hibs and Hearts attracting sub-10,000 crowds, Aberdeen knew something the rest of us didn’t.

Perhaps they knew that the squad were preparing another uncultured, unthreatening performance to stretch their winless run to two figures and drive their paying spectator base down to four.

The alternative explanation is the club’s off-field representatives are displaying clinical cynicism and guile far beyond those apparent in the mentality of the team.

But, while they twirl their moustaches in the offices of Pittodrie and Atlanta, they should not be under the impression they will not stand suspected of an unseemly hypocrisy.  For, whatever one’s views on the merits of vaccine certification are, there is certainly an argument it is rich for a football club to accept large, interest-free, long-term loan funding from a government trying to reduce one harm of the pandemic, while on a technicality publicly undermining its attempts to prevent another.

How many fans will be in Pittodrie for the visits of Hearts and Hibs remains to be seen.

That said, given that Aberdeen’s argument is based on their interpretation of an event’s foreseeability, if needed the club now has 10 games’ worth of evidence of its inability to predict that which others saw coming.

Aberdeen’s decision to approach a crossroads in its modern history with a completely untested driver was, at best, a gamble; as the weeks pass, it is one of which those confident in its wisdom – few from the outset – dwindle ever further in number.

The project was avowedly long-term and cultural, but to date the only visible changes have been in the results and the unwieldy size of the squad recording them. If anything, the solution looks increasingly further away as both style and substance continue to elude a coaching team with no experience of arresting slumps.

Foreseeable. But not, it would seem, foreseen.

