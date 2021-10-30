Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hails Red Army’s role in defeat of Hearts

By Sean Wallace
October 30, 2021, 6:34 pm Updated: October 30, 2021, 6:35 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates his goal against Hearts.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has hailed the Red Army for their role in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie.

The Dons fell behind to a penalty at the end of the first half against the only side yet to lose in the Premiership.

Glass insisted the reaction of the home supporters in cheering the team off the pitch after that set back was vital to the second half resurgence.

He insists it kept the players positive as they sat in the dressing at the break and fired them up for the second 45 minutes.

The Dons battled back to make it seven points from the last possible nine with superb second half goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson.



Glass said: “We were coming off the pitch at half-time and the fans were right behind the players and clapping them.

“Things like that go a long way.

“The players were sitting in the dressing room at half time knowing that if there is a response in the second half he fans are going to back them.

“The team came out in the second half on the front foot.

“We made a change in shape and the team were aggressive.

“There was something for everyone to get behind.”

The Aberdeen players celebrate at full time after beating Hearts 2-1.

Aberdeen showed ‘guts and character’

Aberdeen have now beaten Hearts and Hibs (1-0) as well as drawn 2-2 with league leaders Rangers in a memorable week.

It is a remarkable turnaround after a 10 game winless run had piled the pressure on the Dons.

Glass switched from a back three at half-time against Hearts to a 4-4-2 formation with captain Scott Brown moving from centre-back into midfield.

The Dons boss hailed his squad for showing their ‘guts and character’ after suffering the set back of conceding on the stroke of half time.

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell competes with Michael Smith of Hearts.

He said: “In the second half there was real guts and character to respond to what happened in the first half.

“The work rate was there in the first half but the quality on the ball wasn’t.

“Maybe that was the way we set up.

“We had something to resolve at half time and made the decision to do it.

“We changed it at half time and he players showed they believe that shaped change was right and executed it brilliantly.”

 

