New Don Donna Paterson insists Aberdeen FC Women can compete in SWPL1

Donna Paterson insists Aberdeen are not coming into Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 looking to consolidate.

Back-to-back promotion has helped the Dons women reach the top flight of Scottish football in rapid fashion and Paterson, a summer signing from Forfar Farmington, sees no reason why her club cannot aim for a top half finish this season.

The defender said: “I don’t see any reason why we can’t be top half. There’s good ability here and top five, possibly even top four is certainly there for us to push for.

“I hope my experience can help a lot and their ambition can help me too. We’re not scared of what is to come.

“It’s going to be a challenging task ahead but the girls here are great and the ability of some of them is brilliant. That’s why I say I don’t think there is anything to be scared of.

“The league will be challenging but we’ll take it in our stride and I’m sure we’ll adapt quickly.

“Having the League Cup beforehand has given us an idea of what is to come as we’ve played two SWPL1 sides. We now know what to expect.”

Paterson has returned to Aberdeen after spells with Glasgow City and Forfar and she says the decision to come back to the Dons was an easy one to make.

She said: “I left previously to try to be noticed down the road. I went to Glasgow City but it didn’t quite work out down there, so I came back up to Forfar to play top-flight football.

“Aberdeen wasn’t in the top flight then, but when the opportunity came up to come back to a club on my doorstep, it was a no-brainer and I’m happy to be here.”

Emma Hunter’s side get their new campaign under way on Sunday against last season’s SWPL1 runners-up Celtic at Balmoral Stadium in Cove (4.10pm).

With the game being shown live on BBC Alba, interest in Aberdeen’s debut game in the top flight is high and, while full of respect for the qualities of the visitors, who finished three points behind champions Glasgow City last season, Paterson has backed her side to be competitive against the Hoops.

She said: “Celtic are a very good side. They made the Champions League last year, but I don’t think we have anything to shy away from.

“The ability of some of the girls here is just as good as Celtic. We know how Celtic play and the girls are bright enough to know when to press and when not to and where to play and where not to.

“They are a good side, but we feel we can give them a good game and a real challenge. It’s the first game of the season and everyone is rusty, so hopefully they are there for the taking.”