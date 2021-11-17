Aberdeen’s attack must be more clinical to take pressure off the defence, says Ryan Hedges

Playmaker Ryan Hedges believes Aberdeen’s attack must be more clinical to take the pressure off the defence.

The Dons had 18 shots at goal against Motherwell in the final game before the international break but still lost 2-0.

In contrast the Steelmen had two shots at goal – and netted both.

Welsh international Hedges reckons there is enough talent in the Aberdeen attack to regularly hit the goal trail.

He reckons it’s time the Reds front-line delivered the goals to take the heat off a back-line that has secured only two clean sheets in 20 games this season.

Hedges said: “We know we have to be a lot more clinical but I’m sure we will going forward.

“You can look at two pretty soft goals against Motherwell but the players at the top end of the pitch, myself included, have to do a lot more to ease the burden on the defensive players.

“We have more than enough quality at the top end of the pitch to do a lot more than we are at the moment.

“If a team sets out to stop us playing one way we have to find the key to unlock the door.

“That final bit was missing from us against Motherwell.”

Hedges hurting after Motherwell loss

After a 10 game run without victory, the club’s worst run of form since 2010, the Reds launched a mini revival.

In securing seven points from the triple header against Hearts (2-1 win), Rangers (2-2 draw) and Hibs (1-0 win) Aberdeen began to build some momentum.

However that stalled with a loss to Motherwell that dropped Aberdeen back into the bottom six of the Premiership.

Hedges admits that defeat hurt for a few days.

However he warned there can be no hangover from that setback as they face Dundee United away on Saturday in the first game since the international break.

He said: “It hurt for a few days, like every loss does.

“You always want to go into an international break on the back of a win.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.

“Any game you will always look back on, even a win, and analyse your performance and the team’s performance.

“We have to pick ourselves up and dig in deep to get us back to where we want to be.”

Lightning strikes twice against ‘Well

Aberdeen rejected a bid of under £500,000 for Hedges from Blackburn Rovers during the summer.

The Championship side are set to come in with a fresh bid for Hedges who is out of contract at Pittodrie at the end of the season.

Blackburn are also understood to be prepared to offer a pre-contract.

Hedges will be free to talk to any interested parties when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

The attacker recently refused to rule out extending his Aberdeen contract and talks are ongoing between Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and Hedges’ agent.

Aberdeen had 7o% of possession against Motherwell but couldn’t make it count.

There was a sense of deja-vu because in losing 2-0 to the Steelmen at Fir Park in September the Reds had 75% possession.

Hedges said: “It was their game plan to try to slow it down and it worked for them.

“It’s disappointing, especially when you want to get a foothold in the game but you can’t get that rhythm.

“In spells in that first half against Motherewell we looked very dangerous and kept them pinned back but just couldn’t get that first goal.

“When we fell behind it then became an uphill battle playing against 10 men behind the ball.

“To give them another goal added insult to injury and we couldn’t break them down.

“We dominated the game and limited them to two chances, which they scored from. It is three points dropped.”

Set the record straight at Tannadice

Next up for Aberdeen is a New Firm derby at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hedges warned the setback against the Steelmen must only be a blip in what he hopes is an extended upwards trajectory.

He said: “The three results before Motherwell had been very good and the performances had been much, much better.

“We’ve got to carry that on.

“Yes, we lost to Motherwell but I feel our first half performance didn’t warrant a loss.

“These things happen in football and we now have to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves down so that we are ready for Dundee United.

“Losing was a set back but we have to now concentrate on the next run of fixtures.

“We will all be looking to set the record straight and have a bounce back performance with a good performance and hopefully victory against Dundee United to set us up for December.”