‘Batman’ Miguel Ibarra insists ‘Superman’ Christian Ramirez must be on United States manager’s radar

Christian Ramirez’s former strike partner has called for United States boss Gregg Berhalter to give the Aberdeen star an international recall.

Miguel Ibarra forged a prolific strike partnership with Ramirez at Minnesota United in the American MLS.

Their goalscoring exploits were so heroic they were given the nicknames Batman and Superman.

San Diego based Ibarra, aka Batman, remains a close friend with Ramirez and rises early to watch Aberdeen’s games live across the Atlantic at 5am.

United States international Ibarra is now an Aberdeen fan and aims to travel to the Granite City to watch Ramirez and the Reds in action.

Now playing for San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship, Ibarra reckons Ramirez’s scoring form will be on the radar of the US national boss.

Summer signing Ramirez has netted nine goals for the Reds.

Ibarra, 31, said: “Christian can definitely get back into the United States squad.

“I don’t think it’s too late at all.

“I think they are watching and seeing everything he is doing with Aberdeen.

“The US can use someone like Christian.

“I know they are going a lot younger but with the presence Christian has and with the way he is scoring goals I think a lot of the younger players coming in can learn from him.

“They can learn a lot from the movement he makes, his finishing and he can take a lot of leadership out there as well.

“It isn’t too late and I think Christian would actually help the US with his experience.”

Ramirez is on a roll for Aberdeen

Capped twice by his country, the 30-year-old last featured for the USA in February 2019.

Ramirez made a scoring international debut in Berhalter’s first game in charge of United States in a 3-0 friendly defeat of Panama on January 28, 2019.

Aberdeen’s leading goalscorer missed out on selection to the 25-man United States roster for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica.

US boss Berhalter named seven strikers including rising talents 18-year-old FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas, 20), Timothy Weah, (Lille, 21) and Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, 21).

Ibarra said: “Christian will definitely get many more goals for Aberdeen.

“He is so excited about scoring for Aberdeen and right now he is on a roll.

“When a goalscorer is on fire he just keeps scoring.

“I’m looking forward to see him scoring more goals.

“Christian is going to get a chance every game and I would back him to bury it every time.”

Ibarra outlines Ramirez’s strengths

Ramirez is set to lead the line against Dundee United on Saturday as the Dons look to bounce back from the recent 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Ibarra and Ramirez were a prolific partnership at Minnesota United from 2014 to 2018 before Superman’s transfer to Los Angeles FC.

In 93 appearances for Minnesota United in the NASL (North American Soccer League), Ramirez netted 55 goals.

Brown ➡️ Ramsay ➡️ Ramirez ⚽. 👏🏽 A great team goal! COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/2FsLHKppTc — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 24, 2021

That partnership saw both players excel with Ibarra becoming the first NASL Modern Era player to receive a call-up to the United States national team.

Minnesota United then stepped up to Major League Soccer, the top-flight, in 2017 and Ramirez was one of their key performers – netting 14 goals.

It was the best strike partnership of Ibarra’s career as they pitched in with double digit goals and assists each season.

He said: “Christian is hungry for the ball and is always at the right place at the right time.

“He’s always in the area and when he gets an opportunity inside that area he is more than likely going to score a goal.

“For me he is really smart in his movement in the penalty area which is really hard to track for defenders.

“That is one of his big strengths.

“We became known as the best duo in the league at the time.

“It was always me assisting to Christian for him to score or him assisting for me to score.

“That partnership became one that everyone knew and we both ended up getting double digits in assists.

“One weekend it was me, the other weekend it was Christian.

“It is definitely the best strike partnership I have ever had in my career.

“Ever since then we have remained close and still keep in touch now.”

Origins of ‘Batman’ and ‘Superman’

Ibarra and Ramirez struck fear into defenders in the NASL and MSL.

What is the origin of the superhero nicknames?

Ibarra said: “When we were at Minnesota we used to train little kids in a soccer team.

“All the kids came up with the names Batman and Superman.

“After that the announcer at Minnesota and then the fanbase in Minnesota gave us the Batman and Superman nicknames as well because they said we were their superheroes.

“We just decided to tag along with it and when the games were over we would take our jerseys off.

“I had a Batman shirt on and Christian had a Superman shirt on.

“We made it a big thing and went along with it with the fans.”

Friendship started in Minnesota

Ibarra and Ramirez not only played together at Minnesota they also lived together and travelled to training together in Ibarra’s old van.

It is a close friendship that remains as strong years later and across the Atlantic Ocean divide.

He said: “We have been friends for years and that started in Minnesota.

“We knew about each other and Christian went for a trial to Minnesota and I was on the team.

“He told me he didn’t have a team at the time and I spoke to the general manager and the coach and told them he could really help us.

“Eventually Minnesota ended up signing Christian.

“After that we lived together and became really close friends.”

Early rise to watch Dons play at 5am

Ramirez took a wage cut to move from Houston Dynamo to Aberdeen in the summer on a two-year contract.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass had attempted to sign the striker whilst interim manager of Atlanta United but Houston would not sanction the move.

Glass finally got his man in the summer and has been repaid with Ramirez bagging the most goals from open play in the Premiership this season so far.

Ramirez’s move to the Granite City has ensured Ibarra is now a dedicated member of the Red Army.

He said: “I watch all of Aberdeen’s games now and have to wake up early for that as they are on at 5am.

“I’m definitely an Aberdeen fan now.

“I always watch Christian and I just sent him a message saying I need to get myself an Aberdeen jersey.

“I was really happy for Christian when he moved to Aberdeen because he had been wanting to try something different for a really long time.

“It happened with me when I was at Minnesota and ended up going to Mexico.

“Christian was really happy that I made that move.

“When I knew he was moving to Scotland I was really happy for him.

“Christian is really humble and fans always love him.

“He wants me to go out after my season ends to see his family and the girls.

“Christian wants me to spend a weekend over in Scotland with him to see what it is like and watch him play.

“That’s what I would like to do.”

Back to the happiness of Minnesota

Having played for Seattle Sounders in the MLS last season, Ibarra signed for San Diego Loyal Social Club in May this year.

He said: “I love it here at San Diego.

“They gave me the opportunity to come here as I hadn’t played.

“It was the same situation with Christian as he wasn’t really playing when he was in Houston.

“For the both of us to get the opportunity to play every single weekend is a boost they have given us.

“I am really happy to be here and everything is going well again.

“I feel like it is back in the Minnesota days.

“From talking to Christian he also feels like it is back in the Minnesota days – but in Aberdeen.

“I am really happy to hear that.”