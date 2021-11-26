Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rally to end any danger of falling further down Premiership table

Aberdeen are in real danger of being dragged further down the Premiership table if they don’t turn around their form quickly.

Only two wins in the last 15 games in all competitions is a terrible return and the Dons simply must start winning consistently soon.

Aberdeen cannot be mollycoddled or protected from the reality the clubs below them in the table are edging closer to them.

The Reds have already dropped into eighth position in the Premiership after back-to-back defeats to Dundee United and Motherwell.

Granted there was an impressive run of form where the Reds took seven points from Hearts, Rangers and Hibs in one week.

However, they haven’t kept that momentum going and now face a massive seven-day spell against Celtic, Livingston and St Mirren where they must deliver results.

Although the Reds are only one point off the top six, the stark reality facing them is that the clubs below them are closing the gap.

Aberdeen are only only five points ahead of second-bottom Dundee and six clear of rock-bottom Ross County – who beat League Cup finalists Hibs on Wednesday night.

Both Dundee and the Staggies have a game in hand on Aberdeen.

St Johnstone and Livingston are just a point and two points respectively behind Aberdeen, and they have also both played a game less than the Pittodrie club.

The pressure really is on Aberdeen to start to consistently deliver wins and move back up the table – before they get dragged further down.

Let’s not forget three of the four teams below Aberdeen in the Premiership table have already taken points from Stephen Glass’ side this season.

Bottom side Dundee beat them 2-1 at Dens Park, St Johnstone won 1-0 at Pittodrie and Ross County held the Reds 1-1 in the Granite City.

Aberdeen have eight Premiership games before the winter shutdown in January, so they very much hold their fate in their own hands.

They can go on a run of positive form to rocket back up the table, because third-placed Hearts are nine points ahead of the Dons.

Or they could continue in this slump and be mired in the bottom six looking over their shoulder at the teams below them.

The revival has to start against Celtic in Glasgow Sunday.

Aberdeen must approach the trip to Parkhead in exactly the same manner as they faced Rangers at Ibrox last month.

Go on the attack and press them. Don’t give them time to play.

Aberdeen did that at Ibrox and were 2-0 up inside 16 minutes to stun the league leaders and defending Premiership champions.

That fight, self belief, determination and energy must be reproduced from the opening whistle against Celtic.

Parkhead is a big pitch and there will be a massive crowd – if Aberdeen can’t play attractive, attacking football there, where will they?

The majority of people will be backing Celtic to win on Sunday.

Many will have written off the Dons chances. I haven’t, the Red Army won’t and neither will manager Stephen Glass and his management team.

It is vital the team go out on to the pitch at Parkhead with that same belief.

It is up to the Dons to prove everyone who expects them to lose to Celtic wrong.

No-one will do that for them – they have to dig deep and do it themselves.

Scott Brown will be key at Parkhead

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown will be pivotal to hopes of overcoming his former club Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

This will be the first time the Celtic legend has returned to his old club since joining the Dons in the summer on a two-year contract.

Brown led Celtic to nine-in-a-row and an historic quadruple treble, but any sentiment with his old team will completely disappear during the game.

He will be completely fired up to lead Aberdeen to a win. Brown will boost the players in the dressing-room before kick-off, even if that is just putting an an around a team-mate and offering encouragement.

The Reds skipper knows exactly what is coming at Parkhead and will have the Dons ready.

He has seen it all and done it all before.

Brown is a born leader and will give everything at Parkhead to get a win.

If his team-mates follow Brown’s example, Aberdeen can leave Glasgow with three points.

Keep the concentration at the back

Aberdeen have secured just two clean sheets from 21 games in all competitions this season, so it is blatantly clear where their major problems lie.

There have been defensive injuries in recent months, but the back-line look like they do not know how to play with one another.

First and foremost the job of a defender is to clear their lines and keep the ball out of the back of the net.

The shut-off in concentration has been costing Aberdeen time and time again.

The goal conceded against Dundee United was so frustrating, as Matty Longstaff lost possession near the half-way line when trying to dribble past three players.

He lost it and couldn’t win back possession and, from that, United managed to get a shot on target, which keeper Joe Lewis saved.

From the corner, the Dons lost Ian Harkes, allowing him to score. If Aberdeen switch off at the back like that against Celtic, they will be punished.