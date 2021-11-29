Aberdeen squad ‘angry’ at lowly league position, says manager Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen are angry at their lowly league position and will use that rage to fuel a rise up the table.

A run of three straight defeats has plunged the Dons to eighth in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen, who lost 2-1 at Celtic, sit just two points ahead of 11th placed Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off zone.

Dundee hold a game in hand.

Glass wants the Dons to channel their anger and frustration into the December run of games to ensure they go into the winter break back in the top six.

He said: “There’s a group of players that are angry that we didn’t manage to get anything (at Celtic).

“They are angry at where we are in the table and they want to make it better.

“I said to them the next three to five games are going to define what happens to us come the January break and the next part of the season.

“There are a group of players that are ready.”

Six point target from double header

Aberdeen have won just four of the opening 15 Premiership games this season and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 20 of the 22 matches in all competitions.

Whilst the Reds are only two points above the relegation play-off zone Glass’ side are also only three points from the top six.

Hibs, who occupy that sixth spot, hold two games in hand.

The Reds face a quick-fire Pittodrie double header against Livingston on Wednesday and St Mirren on Saturday and Glass will demand a maximum return.

On targeting six points, Glass said: “Of course we are.

“Every time we play at home we are looking to win.

“We didn’t do it last time against Motherwell (2-0 loss).”

Pressure mounting on Aberdeen

Despite the defeat at Parkehead and the mounting pressure to end a losing run Glass praised his side for their bravery in possession and willingness to play attacking football.

He wants more of the same against Livingston on Wednesday – with a different outcome.

Glass said: “When you are not getting the results you want, it’s difficult to play.

“Yet the boys had the bravery to play at Celtic.

“The effort was also put in by the players along with the quality.

“We have seen the players are capable of showing that and I think they will.

“If the players show the quality they did at times and the belief to do the right things I think we will have more opportunities on Wednesday.”

Sweat on Brown and McGeouch

Glass faces a fitness sweat over skipper Scott Brown and midfielder Dylan McGeouch who both came off injured during the second half at Parkhead.

Defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin are all ruled out for the midweek clash.

Scotland international Gallagher however is in contention to return from a hamstring injury for Saturday’s home game with St Mirren.

Decision making could be better

Glass praised the Dons for bringing an attacking threat at Parkhead but believes they could have made better calls at key moments.

He said: “At Celtic it was decision making, shooting when we should have been crossing and shooting when we should have been getting a cross off.

“You get limited opportunities to do things at Parkhead and I think we will get a lot more opportunities on Wednesday.

“We carried a threat on the break and kept pace high up the pitch as best we could.

“We had to tweak a little bit in the first half pulling Christian (Ramirez) deeper as well to try to get a bit more pressure instead of just sitting and taking it.

“I think it worked although in the second half we were camped in a little more.

“We didn’t really look like that much of a threat in the second half.

“The effort from the corner kick towards the end was saved and looked like it was going in which would have been brilliant.”

Undone by a bizarre Celtic goal

Aberdeen were ultimately undone by a freak goal at Parkhead when a Jonny Hayes clearance deflected off Callum McGregor and into the net in the 60th minute.

Glass said: “The disappointing thing is that for all Celtic’s quality and the threat they carry they scored the winner on the goal they did.

“Their goal comes from a great save from Joe. Jonny tries to clear it, it hits one of their players and goes in.”