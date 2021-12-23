Aberdeen fan view: Hibernian’s new boss Shaun Maloney would have been a strong contender for the Dons job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Hibernian’s new boss Shaun Maloney would have been a strong contender for the Dons job

By Chris Crighton
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 11:57 am
New Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.
New Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.

Matches between Aberdeen and Hibernian have attained increased significance over the last few years.

As the two sides have fought over the same scarce spoils, sitting adjacent or thereabouts in the league table, whichever has got the better of the series has always finished above the other in the four seasons since Hibs’ top-flight return.

Recent developments in Leith ramp up the scrutiny even further: the appointment of Shaun Maloney places both teams in the hands of previously untried managers who, having cut their coaching teeth with youth teams, operate under mandates to reshape root and branch, driven by home growth.

Their relative success will act partially as proxy evaluation of the judgement of Dave Cormack and Ron Gordon, albeit that Hibs’ early call to fire Jack Ross afforded their new man a far stronger starting hand than the atrophied one given to his Pittodrie counterpart.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous celebrates his winner for the Easter Road side. 

It stands to reason that a person specification which saw Stephen Glass anointed as the ideal candidate would also have made Maloney a strong contender for the Aberdeen job, had Glass not already been earmarked for it.

Particularly given Maloney’s ties to the north-east, his already-expressed desire to enter club management and the impressive list of referees upon whom he could call, it is reasonable to assume he would have featured heavily in whatever debate may have been had at Pittodrie back in March.

Cormack must certainly hope that there is no lasting symbolism to Maloney’s first act in post being to replace Glass in the division’s top six.

Chairman and manager appear to have ridden out the autumn storm, but there is no guarantee they will avoid a winter of discontent if the Red Army are left watching Hibs’ sleigh pull away into the distance under the reins of a driver the Dons overlooked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]