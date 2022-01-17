Market for young Scottish talent buoyant but Aberdeen don’t need to cash in on their top stars in January, says boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen can be strong in the January transfer window as they don’t have to cash in on their highest valued stars.

The market for Scottish talent is buoyant at the moment and Glass insists Aberdeen will use that to their advantage when bids for players come in.

With English clubs circling around Pittodrie’s top stars Glass has warned a deal will only be done that is right for the Dons.

As clubs ready to raid Pittodrie in the final weeks of the window Glass warns the Reds know the full value of their top assets.

English Premier League outfits and clubs from the German and Italian top flights are interested in teen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers also want to secure Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges.

Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season and has been offered a bumper new deal by Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old has yet to sign the deal and the Dons expect him to exit Pittodrie this month or at the end of the season.

A number of English top flight clubs are also understood to be monitoring Lewis Ferguson.

Aberdeen rejected an offer of around £2m from Premier League Watford for Scotland international Ferguson in May last year.

Glass accepts the Dons’ long term strategy is to develop players to sell on for a large fee.

However they are not compelled to sell top players during the January window.

Glass said: “There is not a necessity to sell players.

“In the long term there is, that’s what the club is built on.

“In the short term however no-one will leave unless the club thinks it’s right for the club.

“Players have got values at various levels and we know which ones are high.

“You see the market at the moment for young Scottish players and it’s important the club are strong – which they always have been.”

Race to land teen star Ramsay

Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Watford and West Ham are all interested in Ramsay.

Contracted until summer 2024 the teen is also on the radar of Italian Serie A side Bologna and German Bundesliga Eintractht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen anticipate receiving bids for the 18-year-old this month.

Aberdeen target St Mirren’s McGrath

As the Dons brace for approaches for players Glass is also working on strengthening his squad.

Talks have opened with St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath regarding a pre-contract.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath is out of contract with St Mirren at the end of the season.

The Paisley club have tabled a contract to McGrath that would make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

However McGrath has yet to sign it.

🏆 Congratulations Jamie McGrath! @cinchuk SPFL Goal of the Month award winner for November! 🥇 Jamie McGrath – @saintmirrenfc v Livingston

🥈 Tony Watt – @MotherwellFC v Dundee United

🥉 Joe Aribo – Livingston v @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/t4wlajn5AC — SPFL (@spfl) December 13, 2021

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin recently admitted he expects the 25-year-old to leave the club, either this month or in the summer.

Aberdeen boss Glass is keen on signing McGrath this month although that would take a £350,000 fee.

St Mirren bosses, it is understood, have made it clear they will not sell McGrath in January for any less than the £350,000 fee agreed with Hibs last summer.

That deal, which also involved a player swap for Hibs’ Scott Allan and Drey Wright, fell through on transfer deadline day last summer.

Aberdeen are also set to open discussions with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a pre-contract agreement.

The Saints keeper is out of contract at the end of the season and free to discuss a move away.

It is understood Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone of their intention to speak to the 29-year-old.

Clark was a pivotal member of the Saints team that won a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Linked with Gillingham defender

Aberdeen have also enquired about Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom, who is currently on loan at League One Plymouth.

The Reds have also been linked with Lincoln City midfielder Conor McGrandles and Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

Glass said: “We have a really good squad as it stands and there is always a danger that your players are taken.

“Especially as we have good players in here.

“If that happens we need to strengthen.

“We want to strengthen anyway but January is a notoriously difficult window to get stronger in .

“We are aware of the challenge.

“We want to come out the window stronger at the end.

“But every other club is trying to do that and a lot of clubs don’t want to let their best players leave.”