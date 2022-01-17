Market for young Scottish talent buoyant but Aberdeen don’t need to cash in on their top stars in January, says boss Stephen Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Market for young Scottish talent buoyant but Aberdeen don’t need to cash in on their top stars in January, says boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
January 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay at training ahead of the Rangers showdown.
Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen can be strong in the January transfer window as they don’t have to cash in on their highest valued stars.

The market for Scottish talent is buoyant at the moment and Glass insists Aberdeen will use that to their advantage when bids for players come in.

With English clubs circling around Pittodrie’s top stars Glass has warned a deal will only be done that is right for the Dons.

As clubs ready to raid Pittodrie in the final weeks of the window Glass warns the Reds know the full value of their top assets.

English Premier League outfits and clubs from the German and Italian top flights are interested in teen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers also want to secure Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges.

Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season and has been offered a bumper new deal by Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old has yet to sign the deal and the Dons expect him to exit Pittodrie this month or at the end of the season.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on January 14.

A number of English top flight clubs are also understood to be monitoring Lewis Ferguson.

Aberdeen rejected an offer of around £2m from Premier League Watford for Scotland international Ferguson in May last year.

Glass accepts the Dons’ long term strategy is to develop players to sell on for a large fee.

However they are not compelled to sell top players during the January window.

Glass said: “There is not a necessity to sell players.

“In the long term there is, that’s what the club is built on.

“In the short term however no-one will leave unless the club thinks it’s right for the club.

“Players have got values at various levels and we know which ones are high.

“You see the market at the moment for young Scottish players and it’s important the club are strong – which they always have been.”

Attacker Ryan Hedges during an Aberdeen training session in preparation for the game against Rangers.

Race to land teen star Ramsay

Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Watford and West Ham are all interested in Ramsay.

Contracted until summer 2024 the teen is also on the radar of Italian Serie A side Bologna and German Bundesliga Eintractht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen anticipate receiving bids for the 18-year-old this month.

Calvin Ramsay during training as Aberdeen prepare to face Rangers.

Aberdeen target St Mirren’s McGrath

As the Dons brace for approaches for players Glass is also working on strengthening his squad.

Talks have opened with St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath regarding a pre-contract.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath is out of contract with St Mirren at the end of the season.

The Paisley club have tabled a contract to McGrath that would make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

However McGrath has yet to sign it.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin recently admitted he expects the 25-year-old to leave the club, either this month or in the summer.

Aberdeen boss Glass is keen on signing McGrath this month although that would take a £350,000 fee.

St Mirren bosses, it is understood, have made it clear they will not sell McGrath in January for any less than the £350,000 fee agreed with Hibs last summer.

St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath is out of contract at the end of the season.

That deal, which also involved a player swap for Hibs’ Scott Allan and Drey Wright, fell through on transfer deadline day last summer.

Aberdeen are also set to open discussions with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on a pre-contract agreement.

The Saints keeper is out of contract at the end of the season and free to discuss a move away.

It is understood Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone of their intention to speak to the 29-year-old.

St Johnstone’s Zander Clark (left) blocks Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges during the Premiership clash in Perth.

Clark was a pivotal member of the Saints team that won a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Linked with Gillingham defender

Aberdeen have also enquired about Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom, who is currently on loan at League One Plymouth.

The Reds have also been linked with Lincoln City midfielder Conor McGrandles and Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during a training session ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Rangers.

Glass said: “We have a really good squad as it stands and there is always a danger that your players are taken.

“Especially as we have good players in here.

“If that happens we need to strengthen.

“We want to strengthen anyway but January is a notoriously difficult window to get stronger in .

“We are aware of the challenge.

“We want to come out the window stronger at the end.

“But every other club is trying to do that and a lot of clubs don’t want to let their best players leave.”

