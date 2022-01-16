Aberdeen linked with Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

The 22-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season with the League One outfit.

Tucker has made more than 100 starts for Gillingham and was previously linked with a move to Celtic.

The defender started the 3-1 home loss to Burton Albion at the weekend.

Tucker is free to speak to any interested clubs as he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

He could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club this month for next season.

Or he could leave this month for a fee.

Aberdeen are reportedly tracking the centre-back.

Dons boss Stephen Glass has three Scotland internationals and an U21 cap at centre-back.

Andy Considine, David Bates and Mikey Devlin are all Scotland internationals.

Ross McCorie is a former Scotland U21 captain and has previously been in the senior squad.

However McCrorie has yet to be capped at senior level.

Scotland centre-backs Bates and Gallagher were both signed last summer.

Considine set to receive new deal

Long serving Considine, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season.

However manager Stephen Glass has already indicated Considine is set to be offered a new contract.

Bates is on a contract until summer 2024 with Gallagher contracted for another 18 months.

Now in his 19th season in the first team Considine has racked up 569 games for Aberdeen.

Only club legends Willie Miller (797), Alex McLeish (693) and Bobby Clark (595) have played more times for the Reds in the club’s 119 year history.

Considine has been ruled out since August with a knee injury that required surgery.

The defender suffered cruciate ligament damage in the 1-o away loss to Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg in Azerbaijan.

Considine returned to training last month and recently posted an update of his rehabilitation progress on social media.

Dons boss Glass confirmed Considine’s rehabilitation is going well but would not put a set date on his return.

Devlin fighting to earn new contract

Scotland international centre-back Devlin is also battling back from injury.

Devlin’s Aberdeen contract expires on January 31, the last day of the winter window.

The centre-back has not played for more than a year and his initial contract expired last summer.

Aberdeen gave the 28-year-old a short term extension to allow a time frame to return to fitness and earn a new deal.

Capped three times Devlin has played just 56 minutes in the last 18 months and last featured as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5, 2020.

Devlin has returned to training and Glass recently said he hopes the defender can prove his fitness to earn a new contract.

Defender Devlin has not started a game for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in March 2020.