Aberdeen have contingency plans for any player leaving in January, says boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen have contingency plans for any player leaving during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen do not need to sell in January but Glass insists plans are in place for replacements if big players do exit.

Interest in Calvin Ramsay continues to increase with five English Premier League clubs sending scouts to watch the teen against Rangers.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton all ran the rule over Ramsay in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle United and Watford are also interested in the 18-year-old.

Italian Serie A club Bologna and German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are also in the race to land the teen.

Aberdeen are braced for clubs to step up their interest in the winter window with bids for Ramsay, who is contracted until 2024.

Aberdeen are already light in the right-back role as Jack Gurr has left Pittodrie.

Gurr terminated the last five months of his Dons contract to move to Sacramento Republic in the United States.

Ryan Hedges could also leave in January and the Dons anticipate interest in Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.

Glass insists Aberdeen have a plan for every eventuality this month.

He said: “We have contingency plans for everything.

“You don’t know who could knock on the door or try and come in late.

“However we are ready for every eventuality and we are ready to strengthen if nothing goes out as well.

“We don’t have to lose anyone unless things go outwith our control in terms of ridiculous money coming in for any player.

“Until anything like that comes on your table we are very happy with the squad we have got.”

Dons’ record fee would be smashed

A price has not been put on Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Ramsay by the Dons.

It would take an offer well in excess of the club’s record transfer fee of £3m to tempt the Reds to part with one of the hottest young talents in Scotland.

If Ramsay were to exit this month it is understood the Dons will ask any buying club to send the teen back to Pittodrie on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay limped off late on in the draw with Rangers but boss Glass confirmed he only suffered a cramp.

Hedges expected to exit Pittodrie

English Championship side Blackburn Rovers are also keen on signing Welsh international Hedges.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is a long time admirer of Hedges, 26, and had an offer of £400,000 rejected for the attacker last summer.

Promotion-chasing Blackburn are reluctant to pay the same figure this month and are prepared to wait until the summer for Hedges.

Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to any interested clubs.

The Pittodrie board offered Hedges a bumper new deal but he has yet to sign it and is expected to exit the Dons.

Interest in Ferguson anticipated

Glass this week dismissed the possibility of Scotland international Ferguson leaving for the Italian top flight after the midfielder was linked with Cagliari.

The Serie A side had reportedly launched a loan move for Ferguson where they would pay £3.5m at the end of the season, but only if Cagliari avoided relegation.

Glass dismissed that report but admitted he would not be surprised if clubs do come in for Ferguson this month.

Premier League Watford had a £2m bid for Ferguson, contracted until summer 2024, rejected in May.

Ferguson netted the equaliser from the penalty spot against Rangers to take his tally for the season to nine goals.

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers Lewis Ferguson fires it from the penalty spot to give Aberdeen the equaliser! 🔥 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/9JnLPDRxYc — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 18, 2022

Glass warned players will only exit if the price, and the deal, is right for the Dons.

He said: “If nothing happens that is of the liking of us then nothing will happen.

“We are in control of the situation and we have got a brilliant squad.

“If we need to fix things later on in the month, we will fix it.

“If we don’t then we will challenge the second half of the season with a really strong squad.”

Quality not quantity with additions

Glass also aims to strengthen in January but recently pulled the plug on a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen are set for pre-contract talks with St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark who is out of contract with the Perth side at the end of the season.

The Dons have also contacted Peterborough United to enquire about midfielder Ryan Broom, currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Glass insists his January transfer window signing policy will be quality over quantity.

He will only sign players that will strengthen his team.

Glass refuses to make signings just to bolster numbers as that could potentially block the career pathway of rising talent.

Midfielder Connor Barron, 19, was recalled from League Two leaders Kelty Hearts this month and signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

Barron was a regular starter for Kelty.

Glass said: “We are continually trying to get stronger so we will try to do that until the end of the window

“If we can get the right ones we will.

“If we can’t we won’t bring in bodies just for the sake of it.

“That’s really important.

“We have young players whose pathways shouldn’t be blocked and in general we have a good squad as it stands.”