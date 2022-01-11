Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen in transfer talks with Peterborough United for midfielder

By Sean Wallace
January 11, 2022, 11:04 am Updated: January 11, 2022, 11:43 am
Aberdeen target Ryan Broom in action.
Aberdeen are reportedly in transfer talks with Peterborough United over a potential move for midfielder Ryan Broom.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at League One Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons have reportedly opened talks with Peterborough but any potential move could hinge on two different factors.

Any deal could reportedly hinge on Aberdeen selling Blackburn Rovers target Ryan Hedges during the current winter transfer window.

Hedges  is out of contract at the end of the season and Blackburn are keen to land the 26-year-old.

Welsh international Hedges has not signed a new deal offered to him by Aberdeen and the Dons expect him to exit either in January or the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges in action during the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

Any potential deal for Broom is complicated even further because the midfielder is currently on loan at Plymouth.

Championship Peterborough, managed by Darren Ferguson,  have a recall option if a club meets their asking price for Broom this month.

However, Plymouth also have first option to match any bid.

Broom is a regular first team starter for Plymouth, who are sixth in the League One, just seven points off the top.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said: “I have spoken to a Scottish Premiership club about Ryan Broom.

“My manager, Darren Ferguson, has also spoken to their manager and we are waiting to see what is going to happen.

“The club in question might be looking to sell a player or two in the window and I believe it is dependent on that happening.

“We have spoken to Ryan and he would be interested in talking to the club, although he is currently on-loan and doing well at Plymouth.

“We can recall him this month if a team matches our asking price, but Plymouth also have the first option to match any offer.”

Aberdeen in talks with McGrath

Aberdeen are also in talks with St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath over a pre-contract.

The Dons are confident a deal can be done.

St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath is out of contract at the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with St Mirren runs out.

 

