Aberdeen in transfer talks with Peterborough United for midfielder

Aberdeen are reportedly in transfer talks with Peterborough United over a potential move for midfielder Ryan Broom.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at League One Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons have reportedly opened talks with Peterborough but any potential move could hinge on two different factors.

Any deal could reportedly hinge on Aberdeen selling Blackburn Rovers target Ryan Hedges during the current winter transfer window.

Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season and Blackburn are keen to land the 26-year-old.

Welsh international Hedges has not signed a new deal offered to him by Aberdeen and the Dons expect him to exit either in January or the end of the season.

Any potential deal for Broom is complicated even further because the midfielder is currently on loan at Plymouth.

Championship Peterborough, managed by Darren Ferguson, have a recall option if a club meets their asking price for Broom this month.

However, Plymouth also have first option to match any bid.

Broom is a regular first team starter for Plymouth, who are sixth in the League One, just seven points off the top.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said: “I have spoken to a Scottish Premiership club about Ryan Broom.

“My manager, Darren Ferguson, has also spoken to their manager and we are waiting to see what is going to happen.

“The club in question might be looking to sell a player or two in the window and I believe it is dependent on that happening.

“We have spoken to Ryan and he would be interested in talking to the club, although he is currently on-loan and doing well at Plymouth.

“We can recall him this month if a team matches our asking price, but Plymouth also have the first option to match any offer.”

Aberdeen in talks with McGrath

Aberdeen are also in talks with St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath over a pre-contract.

The Dons are confident a deal can be done.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with St Mirren runs out.