Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass tells Rangers they are wasting their time with referee complaint

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has warned Rangers to be careful what they wish for after the Premiership champions contacted the SFA about referee Kevin Clancy’s decisions in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

The Ibrox club held talks with the SFA after highlighting eight incidents in the fiery league encounter which saw Ryan Kent sent off.

Glass, who was also unhappy his side was denied a penalty following an Allan McGregor foul on Ryan Hedges, is bemused by the Light Blues’ stance after insisting the biggest decision in the game was the first one where Clancy failed to award a penalty to his side.

The Dons boss said: “It’s not something I should be getting involved in. We took care of the game the other night and we’ve a Scottish Cup tie to prepare properly for. We don’t want any distractions.

“I don’t want to get involved in it at all. If you start complaining, then I think you’ve got to be careful what you’re complaining about.

“I would say the biggest incident in the game would have taken care of all the other ones afterwards.

“The biggest incident in the game was missed. But we’ve not (raised the issue). The penalty incident is the big incident in the game.”

Complaining to SFA is pointless

When asked if Aberdeen had made a complaint of their own Glass said: “No, what do you achieve?

“Everybody’s seen the game, seen the incident. I don’t know if the referee would accept they’ve missed it or if they think they were right. What do you achieve? Nothing.

“Everybody’s seen what happened.

“We’ve got to focus on what’s next. There’s no doubt that would have impacted the game.

“A penalty kick, a potential red card because he doesn’t make an attempt to play the ball.

“You either sit and complain or you prepare for what’s next. We’ll prepare for what’s next.”

Focus on ending Aberdeen’s 32-year wait for Scottish Cup glory

The Aberdeen manager was reluctant to dwell on the past as he turns his focus to the club’s bid to bring the Scottish Cup to Pittodrie for the first time since 1990.

Glass needs no reminding it has been 32 years and counting since the Dons last won the national cup competition and he insists he and his players are fully focused on the visit of Edinburgh City to Pittodrie for the fourth round tie.

He said: “It has been a long, long time. It has been over 30 years.

“A lot of managers have tried to put that right and found it difficult. It is one of the biggest challenges, coming here, to me and my staff, that’s a huge aim and incentive to be part of the group who put it right.

“The players are aware how long it has been. We get reminded every year and I have been at other clubs where you are reminded every year and it is even longer.

“It’s a big opportunity for us. We know that Edinburgh City will be coming here well up for it. I don’t know if they would see it as a free hit or not, I don’t know how Gary (Naysmith) approaches it.

“But they can come up here, some of the lads can look forward to playing in the stadium.

“It’s an opportunity for Edinburgh City to show what they’ve got to make sure we’re at our best to take care of the game.

“Every team in Scotland is thinking ‘if you win five games, you win the Scottish Cup’.”