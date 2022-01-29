Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher joins Cliftonville on loan for the rest of the season By Danny Law January 29, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 7:52 pm Mark Gallagher spent the first half of the season on loan at Forfar. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher has joined Northern Irish side Cliftonville on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old, who began his career at Ross County, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Forfar Athletic. Gallagher will be joined in the Cliftonville side by fellow Don Luke Turner who is also on loan at NIFL Premiership side. Mark Gallagher in action for Ross County. Picture by Kath Flannery. The 20-year-old could make his first appearance for Cliftonville in next Saturday’s Irish Cup match against Carrick Rangers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen will remain strong if Calvin Ramsay bidding war starts, insists boss Stephen Glass Aberdeen will look to raid the Dutch transfer market again, says boss Stephen Glass Peterhead sign Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns on loan for remainder of the season Vicente Besuijen: The latest in a long line of Dutch imports to join Aberdeen