Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher joins Cliftonville on loan for the rest of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher has joined Northern Irish side Cliftonville on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who began his career at Ross County, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Forfar Athletic.

Gallagher will be joined in the Cliftonville side by fellow Don Luke Turner who is also on loan at NIFL Premiership side.

The 20-year-old could make his first appearance for Cliftonville in next Saturday’s Irish Cup match against Carrick Rangers.