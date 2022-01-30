Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness streets with worst air pollution revealed

By Kieran Beattie
January 30, 2022, 12:01 am
Academy Street in Inverness has been identified as the worst area for air pollution in the city. Photography by Sandy McCook.
Academy Street in Inverness has been identified as the worst area for air pollution in the city. Photography by Sandy McCook.

Air pollution increases in Inverness means the city needs better cycle routes and improved bus services to protect the public’s health, campaigners have argued.

Friends of the Earth Scotland (FOTES) has analysed official air pollution data for 2021 all across Scotland.

The campaign group and charity looked at two key pollutant measurements — nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter.

These kinds of pollution are produced by traffic.

FOTES found the worst streets for nitrogen dioxide in Inverness in 2021 were Academy Street and Telford Street.

Academy Street in Inverness was named one of the worst in the country for nitrogen dioxide pollution. Photograph by Sandy McCook.

Academy Street had the worst of this kind of air pollution, at 29.59 microgrammes per cubic metre averaged across 2021.

This made it the 7th worst street in Scotland for this sort of pollutant, according to FOTES analysis of data from automatic monitoring stations around Scotland. 

Averaged across 2020, this figure was lower, at 28.19.

The Inverness street with the most severe particulate matter pollution was Telford Street.

‘Pollution damages our health through long-term exposure’

Gavin Thomson, campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland.

FOTES transport campaigner Gavin Thomson said the air pollution problems in Inverness were worse in 2021 compared to 2020, which he said is “unacceptable”.

Mr Thomson said the pandemic’s impact on traffic levels will have made a difference, but said he is still concerned.

He said: “2020 was an outlier for obvious reasons and we witnessed unprecedented changes to all areas of public life.

“But for traffic emissions, it was back to business as usual in 2021.

“From the evidence we have, every street in Inverness experienced higher levels of pollution in 2021 than the previous year.

“We need to remember that pollution damages our health through long-term exposure, such as living near a main road throughout your childhood.

“So, the reduced pollution for a couple of months during the strictest lockdown is unlikely to have many long-term health benefits.”

Council urged to put cycling infrastructure up a gear

Mr Thomson said that although Inverness is not currently planned to have a Low Emission Zone like Aberdeen is, there are actions Highland Council can take to reduce air pollution in the city.

He continued: “Unlike other cities in Scotland, Inverness is not getting a Low Emission Zone to restrict the most polluting vehicles from the city centre.

A cycle lane sign.

“Highland Council has finally, at long last, started to recognise that cycling infrastructure is needed in Inverness, but we are still in very early days and Inverness is behind other cities.

“We need to improve Inverness’s buses, with a comprehensive, publicly-owned affordable bus network.

“This would take cars off the road, reducing pollution and climate emissions.”

Highland Council ‘fully understand the need for continual improvement’

A spokesman for Highland Council said although air quality across the highlands is “generally very good and well within the required air quality requirements”, work does need to be done in more built-up areas.

The skyline of Inverness.

He said: “There is a small Local Air Quality Management Area within Inverness city centre that was identified in 2014 where annual mean Nitrogen dioxide concentrations were exceeding the UK Air Quality Strategy Objective Concentration of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre at that time.

“However, since that date a lot of work has been carried out with partners in NHS Highland, Hitrans, Sepa, Inverness BID and community council representatives and the levels have been reduced to below the UK Air Quality Objective levels.

“Furthermore, the full beneficial impact from recent developments such as the provision of a new bus gateway from Farraline Park in June 2021 that reduces significantly the number of buses requiring to exit onto Academy Street, have yet to be fully quantified in the annual results.”

He added: “However, we fully understand the need for continual improvement and the council, in conjunction with its partners, will continue to review actions that can be taken to improve air quality in the Inverness city area.”

You may also like:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]