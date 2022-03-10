Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter says injuries to key players is a ‘massive blow’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter says injuries to key players is a ‘massive blow’

By Sophie Goodwin
March 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 3:00 pm
Francesca Ogilvie was helped off against Celtic by captain Kelly Forres after pulling up injured. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Francesca Ogilvie was helped off against Celtic by captain Kelly Forres after pulling up injured. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter admits injuries to her key players are a ‘massive blow’ to the SWPL 1 side.

Francesca Ogilvie came off injured against Celtic last Sunday, and left Balmoral Stadium on crutches, while Eilidh Shore sustained a knock the week prior against Motherwell.

The extent of Ogilvie’s injury, a torn hamstring, means she will be unavailable for selection for the next four to six weeks.

It’s a disappointing outcome for Hunter and Ogilvie, who has been a key player for the Dons as of late – having scored nine goals in all competitions this far in the season.

With her return looking like it could be near the end of the season, Hunter admits she’s a player that the squad will undoubtedly miss.

She said: “It’s a massive blow to us, but that’s football unfortunately.

“Players getting injured is something you’ve just got to contend with.

“But Francesca has really been in form recently.

“She’s been scoring a lot of our goals and creating chances; she always offers something going forward.

“Francesca is a character in the team that we’ll miss.”

Francesca Ogilvie scored from the spot against Spartans.

But even though Ogilvie won’t be able to make an impact on the pitch, Hunter says the club will support her and help her contribute from the sidelines.

The co-boss added: “This will be a big test for Francesca, it’s always difficult to deal with an injury like that.

“It’s hard on your wellbeing and the mental side of the game.

“Like any player who is injured, they should still feel like they’re contributing to the squad, so Francesca will still be in about the team at training and on match-days.

“She’s someone that’s always been quite vocal, and wants to be a leader within the team.

“I know she’s got all the qualities to get through this tough period, and still contribute to this team.”

A potential return for Shore

Shore’s injury first looked like a knock from the result of a poor tackle from Motherwell’s Carla Boyce, but it looks to have worsened to an internal muscle injury.

Aberdeen’s last two games, against Glasgow City and Celtic, are the first fixtures this season that Shore has not had any minutes on the pitch.

Being another key player for the Dons, her contribution has been missed – but she could be in line to return this weekend against Partick Thistle.

“We’re still evaluating Eilidh, we’re hopeful that she might available on Sunday,” Hunter explained.

“Early evaluations are she’s not quite ready to get back into full training, but she’s three quarters of the way through her rehabilitation process.

“She’s making good progress.”

Eilidh Shore has been a key player this season, contributing with assists and goals.

And while Hunter might hope to have Shore back in the squad, she will be weighing up whether it’s worth risking her return.

She added: “It’s really important that we don’t rush the players back too early either.

“But equally, we know the value of our top players.

“We’re always trying to get that back on the pitch, that’s just part of trying to win games.

“It’s a fine balance, the coaching staff and physio will have discussions about it, and we’ll make sure we get the decision right on Sunday.”

