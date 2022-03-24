Teen star Connor Barron insists years of hard graft have paid off with Aberdeen breakthrough and Scotland U21 call up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage Aberdeen star Connor Barron insists a debut Scotland U21 call-up completes a remarkable few months.

The 19-year-old is in Scot Gemmill’s squad for the upcoming UEFA U21 Euro qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Barron is in contention to earn a debut cap against Turkey at Tynecastle on Friday.

It is the latest step in a rapid rise for the midfielder who only made his Dons’ first team debut in late January.

Since then he has become a regular first team starter and earned rave reviews.

Barron insists he is no overnight sensation as his breakthrough has come after years of hard work and dedication.

He insists this is just the beginning of his rise for club and country – and there is much more to come.

Barron said: “Things have fallen into place in the last few weeks, but it’s taken a lot of hard work to even get to this point.

“I’m nowhere near established and this is just the start of things.

“I was delighted when I heard (about the U21 call up).

“I was training at the time the squad was announced, so the first I knew was when I saw it on the national team’s Twitter account.

“It came as a great surprise and I’m really looking forward to getting to work with the staff.

“It rounds off a great few months and everything seems to be going in the right direction.”

‘I believe in myself and my ability’

Barron spent the first half on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts where he racked up 13 starts.

Aberdeen triggered a clause to cut short that loan deal in January.

Within days of returning to Pittodrie Barron penned a new contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2024.

He remains grateful to former Aberdeen gaffer Stephen Glass for taking him back from the loan and giving him a chance to shine.

Glass was axed in February following a poor run of form.

He said: “I think the plan was for me to see out the season at Kelty.

“I’d have been happy to do that, but it was exciting to be called back to Aberdeen and told I’d get a chance.

“The coaching staff were true to their word.

“I owe Stephen Glass a lot for that.

“He told me if I’d trained well then he’d give me an opportunity.

“I believe in myself and my own ability, so I backed myself not to let him down.

“Senior football is a big jump up from the youth ranks and I felt like I’d acquitted myself well during the two loans at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.”

Impressing under new boss Goodwin

Barron has built up considerable momentum having continued to impress under new boss Jim Goodwin who said he is ‘a breath of fresh air’.

The teen star was named in the SPLF Team of the Week for his performance in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs at the weekend.

Barron said: “There’s always uncertainty when a new manager comes in.

“Especially when you’re a young player who has only just broken through.

“That’s probably no bad thing because it means no-one can afford to be complacent.

“The gaffer’s been great and I’m really enjoying my football.

“I also try to look at boys like Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie.

“They aren’t much older than me but have got a lot of first-team football under their belts already.

“I try to learn and pick up different things from various people at the club.”

Eight hour flight to Kazakhstan

Barron will also face an eight-hour flight to Kazakhstan for a tie in Almaty on Tuesday.

He is relishing the opportunity of playing in a different nation and is determined to make an impact with the U21’s.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s another thing for me to tick off and it gives me the chance to get to know a new group of people a little better.

“It’s all a learning curve and the sort of thing you’ll do a lot more of if you progress in first-team football, which is obviously the ultimate aim.

“I want to make sure I give my all, in training and take it from there.”

Calvin Ramsay also in the U21 squad

Barron is joined in the 22 strong U21 squad by Aberdeen team-mate Calvin Ramsay.

Right-back Ramsay, who was the subject of a rejected multi-million pound bid by Bologna in January, is also a product of the Pittodrie youth system.

Ramsay, 18, made his Scotland U21 debut in a 1-1 draw away to Turkey in September last year.

Barron said: “Calvin’s been great and I’m really pleased to see the impact he’s made for Aberdeen.

“That has obviously led to his opportunity with Scotland.

“He’s a year younger than me.

“Calvin is good technically, athletically and he’s really flourished with exposure to first-team football.

“He deserves the recognition he’s had.”