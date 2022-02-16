‘He has a heart the size of a lion’s’ – Interim Aberdeen’ boss Barry Robson praises teenage star Connor Barron

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron has the ‘heart of a lion’s’ and will bring speed and energy to Aberdeen, insists interim boss Barry Robson.

The 19-year-old was handed a first start by Robson in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Robson has stepped up from his role with the U18s to oversee the first team until the Dons appoint a new manager.

Barron produced a man-of-the-match performance against Saints and Robson hailed the bravery, talent and aggression of the teen.

A product of the Aberdeen Youth Academy, Barron signed a contract extension in January until summer 2024.

Robson said: “Connor has a heart the size of a lion’s.

“I have worked with the kid for a long time and he can play and he is brave.

“He is not the tallest and not the biggest, but he is aggressive in the right way.

“Connor gets in front and will go into any challenge.

“He also reads the game well.

“I thought he was outstanding against St Johnstone – but I knew he would be.”

Barron brought energy and speed

A former Aberdeen U18 captain, Barron led the Reds to the top of the Club Academy Scotland U18 League and the SFA Youth Cup final.

However, they could not play in the final as football was shut-down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Capped by Scotland at U16 and U17 level, the midfielder spent a loan spell at Brechin City last season.

In January, the teen was recalled from a successful loan period at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts.

The midfielder had made 14 appearances for Kelty Hearts, scoring once.

On returning to Pittodrie, he made his first team debut as a half-time substitute in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Edinburgh City on January 22.

He also featured as a late substitute in the 2-1 Scottish Cup fifth round loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Not only was the St Johnstone game his first Aberdeen start, it was also the teenager’s first game time in the Premiership.

Robson said: “Connor came through the youth academy and was the captain for our younger teams.

“I knew he would be positive, take the ball and be brave – do all the things you need to be a good footballer.

“You could see the energy and speed he brought to the team.”

Talks ongoing regarding Goodwin

Robson is in interim charge until Aberdeen appoint a new manager.

The Dons made an official approach to St Mirren to speak to their manager Jim Goodwin on Tuesday.

St Mirren rejected that approach and want a compensation package to be agreed first, understood to be around £250,000.

That will not be a deal breaker for the Dons and talks continue over a possible compensation package.

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen ruled himself out of contention for the Aberdeen manager’s job earlier this week.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday that Knutsen was no longer among the names in the frame to replace sacked Stephen Glass, due to several barriers.

The Norwegian title-winning boss had turned down the chance to speak to the Dons.

Knutsen was one of six names on the inital Aberdeen managerial shortlist.

Aberdeen aim to step up interviews in the next few days.

Until the Dons appoint a successor to Glass, interim boss Robson will try to inject the ‘speed and energy’ shown by Barron into the squad.

He said: “You saw the difference Connor made (against St Johnstone).

“In all the teams we have taken through, there was that speed and energy.

“We are maybe lacking that throughout the first team at the minute.

“Once we start getting some more training sessions, we will get that back into them.”

Robson gives youth a chance… again

The first team start handed to Barron is not the first time Robson has shown faith in the emerging talent at the club.

Robson had a previous spell in an interim management team in March last year following the dismissal of Derek McInnes.

During that period, along with Paul Sheerin, he handed first-team debuts to Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie.

Robson and Sheerin gave Ramsay his debut as a late substitute in a 1-0 loss to Dundee United.

The following week they pitched the 19-year-old in for his first start in a 1-0 Scottish Cup win at Dumbarton.

Calvin Ramsay ‘more like himself’

It was the first step on a meteoric rise that would see the Dons reject a club record multi-million bid from Italian side Bologna for Ramsay in January.

Ramsay was the focus of intense transfer speculation during the winter window.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham were all interested in the teen.

Ultimately, the window closed with Ramsay, contracted until summer 2024, still at Pittodrie.

In the aftermath of that window, Ramsay’s levels dipped below his normal high standards.

The teen was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 cup loss at Motherwell.

Robson reinstated the full-back to the starting line-up against St Johnstone and he impressed.

He said: “Calvin was a lot more like himself.

“He’s a great kid, a great prospect and done ever so well.

“He had a wee spell that was obviously pretty tough for him.

“Calvin had a lot to contend with, a lot to deal with.

“But I pulled him on Monday for a wee talk and he looked better.

“Sometimes they need a wee break and a wee rest and they come back flying again.”

The need to protect Jack MacKenzie

Left-back MacKenzie was substituted after only 52 minutes against St Johnstone.

Mackenzie’s game time has been limited in recent months due to injury.

The St Johnstone game was the first time MacKenzie, 21, had started a match since a 1-0 loss at Dundee United on November 20.

Robson said: “We took Jack off more to protect him

“He had been out for a while and looked like he might need a bit of help by giving him a bit of a break.

“The young boys have done well.”