Italian top flight Bologna make £3.3m bid for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

Italian top flight club Bologna have made a £3.3m (€4m) bid to sign Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

The Serie A Bologna are testing Aberdeen’s resolve with an offer that would exceed the Reds’ £3m record transfer fee.

Bologna have been keeping close tabs on the right-back and hope to land the teen this month.

The Italian club have recently raided the Scottish Premiership to sign top teen full-back talent.

In September 2020 Aaron Hickey made a £1.5m switch from Hearts to Bologna.

The teen full-back is now a regular first team starter with the Italians and has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Now Bologna have returned to Scotland and set their sights on securing Ramsay in the winter window.

Aberdonian Ramsay is the top teenage defender in world football this season in terms of assists.

That form has prompted a race to sign the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton all had scouts at Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers to watch the teenager.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also interested in landing the full-back.

German Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are also in the race to sign Ramsay.

Bologna’s bid is understood to be worth more than £3.3m with add-ons worked into the deal.

Ramsay starred in Scottish Cup tie

Ramsay played all 90 minutes of the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round defeat of Edinburgh City.

Manager Stephen Glass praised Aberdeen for a professional job although he admits they should have won by a more emphatic score-line.

Aberdeen had 32 shots at goal and hit the woodwork three times.

Reward is an away trip to Motherwell in the fifth round on on the weekend of 12/13 February.

Glass said: “We should have been out of sight earlier but it’s a professional job.

“The way we approached the first half made the game easier.

“We would have liked more goals in the second half but they made it difficult and the quality wasn’t quite there in the final third.

“It’s better than the reverse if you don’t start the game properly and have to chase it in the second half.

“There were a lot of opportunities where we should be hitting the target and finding the corner a little bit better.

“It’s a lesson because if they threatened a touch more, it could get a little bit edgy if they chuck one in and score a goal.

“The shot they had was dangerous. It’s very easy to become 2-1 at that point and the stadium changes a little.”

Debut for teen midfielder Barron

Whilst all the focus in recent weeks has been on Ramsay another Aberdeen teenager was handed his debut against Edinburgh City.

Midfielder Connor Barron was introduced at half-time.

The 19-year-old spent the first half on loan at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts before being recalled earlier this month.

On his return Barron signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

Glass praised the teen for an impressive first team debut.

He said: “We were able to give a young guy his debut as well.

“We put the trust in Connor at half-time to bring him on. He did really well and had to play in a couple of different positions.

“I’m pleased for him.”

McCrorie replaced as a precaution

Barron replaced centre-back Ross McCrorie at half-time. Glass confirmed McCrorie was taken off as a precaution due to an injury concern.

Glass said: “It was a bit of injury, bit of precaution.

“Ross was feeling it a little bit after the incident right before half-time.

“I think he will be okay. But in a game where you are 2-0 up you can protect him.

“We will see how he is.”

Faith in the same starting line-up

Glass retained faith with the same starting XI that had drawn 1-1 with Rangers on Tuesday.

He insists the performance against the Premiership leaders made it impossible to drop any players.

Next up for Aberdeen is a Premiership trip to St Mirren on Tuesday.

The Dons boss said: “The players make your mind up when they put in performances like they did against Rangers.

“It’s important they get the rewards.

“It’s important they keep performing, which they did against Edinburgh City.

“We’ve got another decision to make a decision ahead of St Mirren.”