GALLERY: Andy Considine’s Aberdeen career in pictures following confirmation of his Dons departure this summer

Andy Considine looks set to be a free agent in the summer after a career spanning 19 years with boyhood club Aberdeen.

An offer of a new one-year deal to keep centre-back Considine, 35, at Pittodrie has been withdrawn, Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed in a furious statement earlier this afternoon.

Regardless of current events, Considine is unquestionably a legend of the Granite City club.

Considine, who has played more than 500 games for the Reds, made his professional debut in 2004 and has gone on to represent his country at every level.

Here, we look at the images from some of the best – and worst – Aberdeen moments.