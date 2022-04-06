GALLERY: Andy Considine’s Aberdeen career in pictures following confirmation of his Dons departure this summer By Jamie Ross April 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Andy Considine (left) and Scott Vernon show off the Scottish League Cup in 2014 after beating Inverness 4-2. It would prove to be his only piece of silverware with the Dons. Picture by SNS. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Andy Considine looks set to be a free agent in the summer after a career spanning 19 years with boyhood club Aberdeen. An offer of a new one-year deal to keep centre-back Considine, 35, at Pittodrie has been withdrawn, Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed in a furious statement earlier this afternoon. Regardless of current events, Considine is unquestionably a legend of the Granite City club. Considine, who has played more than 500 games for the Reds, made his professional debut in 2004 and has gone on to represent his country at every level. Here, we look at the images from some of the best – and worst – Aberdeen moments. Andy Considine during his Aberdeen debut against Dundee in 2004. A fresh-faced Andy Considine sits for a portrait for Scotland’s U19 team in 2004 – the same season he made his professional debut for Aberdeen. Picture by SNS. Andrew Considine lifts the Aberdeenshire Cup as captain of the reserves in September 2004. Considine beat Austria’s Erwin Hoffer to the ball in a U20 international in 2007. Picture by SNS. Andy Considine’s first Aberdeen goal, against St Mirren in January 2007. He scored two in a 2-0 win. Considine takes to the field for Scotland in a U21 international against Slovenia in 2008. Picture by SNS. Bayern Munich’s Luca Toni (left) and Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine battle for the ball during the UEFA Cup match at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, in February 2008. Jimmy Calderwood’s Dons faced Bayern in the knock-out stages, in a remarkable achievement. Against Dundee in 2012, Considine breaks his leg following an accidental coming together with an opposition player. It would rule him out for the rest of the season. Picture by SNS. Andrew Considine, left, with the League Cup won under Derek McInnes in 2014. Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine (right) holds off Esteban Granero of Real Sociedad during a Europa League third-round qualifier at Pittodrie in August 2014. After 10 years with his boyhood side, Considine played in his testimonial against FC Twente at Pittodrie in 2015. He is pictured afterwards, having captained the side and put in a man-of-the-match performance. Picture by SNS. Aberdeen’s Andy Considine (right) heads home to put his side 1-0 up away at Rijeka in 2015’s famous Europa League away qualifying win. Willie Miller presents Considine with an award for making 400 appearances for the Dons in 2017. Picture by SNS. Considine celebrates his first and only hat-trick for Aberdeen in a memorable game against Dundee in March 2017. Picture by SNS. Andy Considine scored a last-day winner at Parkhead against Celtic in summer 2018 to secure second place for McInnes’ Aberdeen over Rangers. Considine’s goal against Celtic on that day produced some iconic imagery. Fans celebrate Considine making 500 appearances for Aberdeen ahead of a league game against St Johnstone in 2019. Picture by SNS. A guard of honour is formed around Considine as he makes his way to the pitch for the first home game following his 500th club appearance. Picture by SNS. Despite representing Scotland at U21 level, it wouldn’t be until 2020 that the then 33-year-old made his full Scotland bow. Playing at Hampden, he battles with Slovakia’s Robert Bozenik in a Nations League tie. Picture by SNS. Considine is stretchered off injured during a UEFA Conference League qualifier between Qarabag and Aberdeen at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, on August 19, 2021, in Baku. He later described recovering from the injury as “the most challenging period” of his career. Picture by SNS. Paul Third: No bigger sign of Jim Goodwin’s determination to shake things up at Aberdeen than Andy Considine’s impending departure Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close