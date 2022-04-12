Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will not experiment with his team before the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will not experiment with his team before the end of the season

By Sean Wallace
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 loss to Ross County.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he will not experiment with his starting XI in the remaining games of the season.

The Dons will play out the campaign in the Premiership’s bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Goodwin is set for a summer transfer window rebuild of the underperforming squad.

Aberdeen can finish seventh at best in the Premiership but are only six points ahead of St Johnstone who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Reds gaffer says finishing the campaign with some positivity is more important than shuffling his team and experimenting.

Besides, Goodwin insists he already knows all he needs to about the squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jim Goodwin pointing a finger and shouting.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set to rebuild the squad in the summer.

Goodwin said: “It is not a time for trying new things or anything like that.

“We need to pick our best XI week after week as we need to get the points on the board and try to secure seventh place.

“That is the best we can do going forward unfortunately.

“We have to try to win the next five games, it’s as simple as that.”

Funso Ojo, Victor Besuijen, Connor McLennan and Declan Gallagher (L-R) look dejected after Ross County defeat.

Summer signing targets for Goodwin

As part of as summer rebuild Goodwin has targeted St Mirren left-sided defender Charles Dunne.

The 29-year-0ld is contracted to the Buddies until summer 2023 and it would take a six-figure fee for any deal to go ahead.

Goodwin signed Dunne for St Mirren on freedom of contract from Motherwell last summer.

Dundee’s Max Anderson and St Mirren’s Charles Dunne in action.

The Dons boss is also interested in midfielder Connor Ronan who is on loan at St Mirren from Wolves.

Ronan was recently called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time and is set to return to Wolves at the end of the season.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas exits

As he readies for the summer transfer window Goodwin insists he no longer has to shuffle his side to assess players.

He has stepped up his rebuild by this week terminating the contract of striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Aberdeen’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Signed last summer, Emmanuel-Thomas was contracted until summer 2023.

Former Livingston attacker Emmanuel-Thomas made 24 appearances for the Dons, starting 12 times, and netted once.

Goodwin also recently confirmed long-serving defender Andy Considine, 35, will exit the club at the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine warming up ahead of the Ross County game. He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss.

Centre-back Mikey Devlin, who did not feature this season due to injury, also had his contract terminated last week.

Devlin had been given a short term deal in January until the end of the season.

Captain Scott Brown, who was also part of former manager Stephen Glass’ backroom staff, departed last month to focus on his coaching career.

Brown had been contracted until summer 2023.

Goodwin said: “I have been in long enough.

“I know what the group is capable of.

“I know what we have got here. It will remain to be seen what team I go with in a couple of weeks’ time.”

‘Plenty of time to turn it around’

Aberdeen will kick start the bottom six campaign with a home clash against Livingston on Saturday April 23.

Goodwin was taken in as replacement for sacked Stephen Glass in mid February.

His immediate task was to save the Reds’ season by securing a top six finish.

Goodwin reckons he had enough time to turn around the Dons’ ailing fortunes and is also culpable for the bottom six finish.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson (19) is frustrated as his shot goes wide against Ross County.

In his seven games in charge the Reds have won just once, with three draws.

The Dons boss aims to deliver wins in the bottom six to finish the campaign with a semblance of positivity ahead of his rebuild.

Goodwin said: “It hasn’t been good enough and I take my share of the blame for that.

“I’ve had plenty of time since I came in to make an impact and turn it around.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that.

“I certainly wont shy away from my part in this.”

