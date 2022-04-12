Magic show: Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is coming to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Magic show: Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is coming to Inverness

By Danica Ollerova
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 6:12 pm
Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is coming to Inverness
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be at Eden Court later this week. All photos by Pete Dibdin

Can you imagine a Roald Dahl magic show? The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – which arrives at Eden Court later this week – will put a modern twist on the popular tale.

From the slums of Bombay to the glamour of international casinos and the all-consuming world of social media, the show’s main characters discover the dangers of actually getting what they want in this comic and dark tale of the obsessive hunt for power.

Created by Helen Milne Productions, Perth Theatre and The Roald Dahl Story Company, this is the first time that the story of Henry Sugar – taken from Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More – has been brought to the UK stage.

Discover the dangers of actually getting what you want in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Contemporary and magical take on much-loved story

Director Ben Harrison remembers receiving his copy of the collection of seven short stories.

He said: “When Helen Milne approached me to direct it five years ago, I remembered my folks giving me the first edition of the book in 1977 and being so intrigued by the story, more grown-up and sophisticated than Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or James and the Giant Peach but still accessible for a younger reader.

“Its darkly funny and dangerous edge really appealed to me then and now I still love its irresistible mix of magic, yogic powers and global travel.

“I knew that Rob Drummond would be the perfect playwright to connect this tale with our time through his brilliant use of magic in previous work. It’s the Roald Dahl Magic Show. What’s not to like?”

Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is coming to Inverness
Expect the unexpected: The show puts a modern spin on Roald Dahl’s collection of stories.

Producer Helen Milne is thrilled the creative team was able to deliver a contemporary and magical version of the popular tales.

She said: “The show retains the mischief, darkly comic genius and sprinkling of magic for which Roald Dahl stories are known while injecting a clever modern twist which is sure to resonate with audiences.”

How to book tickets to see The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar in Inverness

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is at Eden Court in Inverness from Friday April 15  to Sunday April 17. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]