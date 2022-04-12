Magic show: Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is coming to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Can you imagine a Roald Dahl magic show? The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – which arrives at Eden Court later this week – will put a modern twist on the popular tale.

From the slums of Bombay to the glamour of international casinos and the all-consuming world of social media, the show’s main characters discover the dangers of actually getting what they want in this comic and dark tale of the obsessive hunt for power.

Created by Helen Milne Productions, Perth Theatre and The Roald Dahl Story Company, this is the first time that the story of Henry Sugar – taken from Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More – has been brought to the UK stage.

Contemporary and magical take on much-loved story

Director Ben Harrison remembers receiving his copy of the collection of seven short stories.

He said: “When Helen Milne approached me to direct it five years ago, I remembered my folks giving me the first edition of the book in 1977 and being so intrigued by the story, more grown-up and sophisticated than Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or James and the Giant Peach but still accessible for a younger reader.

“Its darkly funny and dangerous edge really appealed to me then and now I still love its irresistible mix of magic, yogic powers and global travel.

“I knew that Rob Drummond would be the perfect playwright to connect this tale with our time through his brilliant use of magic in previous work. It’s the Roald Dahl Magic Show. What’s not to like?”

Producer Helen Milne is thrilled the creative team was able to deliver a contemporary and magical version of the popular tales.

She said: “The show retains the mischief, darkly comic genius and sprinkling of magic for which Roald Dahl stories are known while injecting a clever modern twist which is sure to resonate with audiences.”

How to book tickets to see The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar in Inverness

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is at Eden Court in Inverness from Friday April 15 to Sunday April 17. Tickets can be purchased here.

