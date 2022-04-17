Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confident fans will see the best of Matty Kennedy – but will not rush him back from injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen fans have been denied the chance to see Matty Kennedy at his best due to long-term injury.

The Dons boss is confident a fully fit Kennedy will shine and be a key player for the Reds.

However he refuses to rush the 27-year-old’s return to action from injury.

The winger was ruled out for the first half of the season having suffered two stress fractures in his back.

A back problem has plagued the Northern Ireland international all season and Kennedy is sidelined again, having been out for six weeks.

Goodwin hopes the winger can return to action before the end of the campaign but will not take any risks by forcing the issue.

The Dons boss views Kennedy as key to his plans.

He is confident the winger will be fully fit and ready show his quality for pre-season at the very latest.

Goodwin said: “Matty is one that we just have to take our time with.

“There’s no point rushing that as he has had a real problem with his back well before I came in.

“It’s just important that we make sure that is properly sorted before he comes back, which we will.

“Hopefully we will get him right in the next few weeks.

“If he’s not back in time for the rest of the season then that is not a problem.

“Hopefully he will be fit and raring to go for pre-season.”

‘Fans haven’t seen the best of him’

Having returned to action in late January, Kennedy made seven appearances before coming off injured in a 2-0 loss to Hearts six weeks ago.

Aberdeen have appointed a new physiotherapist, Kevin Bain, and Goodwin is confident he will get Kennedy back to full fitness.

He said: “We have a new physio in here, Kevin Bain, who I have worked with in the past.

“I know how good Kevin is and I know he will get Matty back to full strength soon.”

When Kennedy was introduced as a substitute in the 1-0 loss at St Mirren on January 27 it was the first time he had played since last May.

Kennedy had been suffering with back pain throughout pre-season last summer.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a double back fracture.

Goodwin said: “Matty has had a lot of bad luck since he has been here with the injuries.

“It has been a very frustrating time for Matty because he hadn’t missed a lot of football prior to coming to Aberdeen.

“This has just been stop start and the Aberdeen fans certainly haven’t seen the best of him.”

Goodwin attempted to sign Kennedy

Kennedy has not featured for Aberdeen since coming off injured after 54 minutes of the loss at Hearts on March 2.

Signed from St Johnstone in January 2020, Kennedy made 39 appearances last season.

He also played three times for Northern Ireland last term, against Romania, USA and Bulgaria.

Goodwin attempted to sign Kennedy when the winger was at St Johnstone.

However he lost out to the superior spending power of Aberdeen.

Now he has finally linked up with the winger Goodwin is determined to get him fully fit and give him a platform to shine next season.

He said: “Matty is a player I have always liked .

“I really liked him when he was at St Johnstone.

“Hence why he got his move to Aberdeen in the first place.

“I tried to get him as well when I was at St Mirren but obviously wasn’t able to compete.”

Montgomery closing in on return

Meanwhile Goodwin confirmed on loan Celtic left-back is set to return from a hamstring injury within the next two weeks.

Montgomery arrived on loan from the Premiership leaders on a short term deal until the end of the season.

The teenage full-back started Goodwin’s first two games in charge following his appointment as Dons boss in mid February.

However the 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United on February 26.

Goodwin said: “With Montgomery it looks like we will have him back hopefully in the next 10 days or so.”