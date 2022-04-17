West End Reds secure narrow 2-1 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw West End Reds just edge out Bridge of Don Thistle at home in the U16 A on Saturday.

The game at Aulton finished 2-1 to West End Reds.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Wayne Hulse said: "We started well on our last game of the season.

"We went a goal up with a well-worked goal down the left with Josh Nicol slotting in from close range.

"We kept pushing and should have went further ahead but didn't take our chances.

"The second half started okay as West End came more into the game.

"We lost two goals in the space of 15 minutes from individual errors, which has been the story of our season.

"Very proud of the boys this season; it's been a learning curve for them and myself.

"A well-deserved break now, and they can concentrate on school exams over the next couple of months."

The result means West End Reds stay in seventh place and Bridge of Don Thistle are ninth.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 2-1 away win for West End Reds in March.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites defeated Westdyke Thistle 2-0, Dyce BC Blues won 4-1 against Formartine United YFC and Cove YFC beat Banchory Boys 4-1.