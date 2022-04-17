West End Reds secure narrow 2-1 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

West End Reds secure narrow 2-1 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

West End Reds

The team logo of West End Reds

2

Bridge of Don Thistle

The team logo of Bridge of Don Thistle

1

An even game saw West End Reds just edge out Bridge of Don Thistle at home in the U16 A on Saturday.

The game at Aulton finished 2-1 to West End Reds.

Bridge of Don Thistle's manager Wayne Hulse said: "We started well on our last game of the season.

"We went a goal up with a well-worked goal down the left with Josh Nicol slotting in from close range.

"We kept pushing and should have went further ahead but didn't take our chances.

"The second half started okay as West End came more into the game.

"We lost two goals in the space of 15 minutes from individual errors, which has been the story of our season.

"Very proud of the boys this season; it's been a learning curve for them and myself.

"A well-deserved break now, and they can concentrate on school exams over the next couple of months."

The result means West End Reds stay in seventh place and Bridge of Don Thistle are ninth.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 2-1 away win for West End Reds in March.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites defeated Westdyke Thistle 2-0, Dyce BC Blues won 4-1 against Formartine United YFC and Cove YFC beat Banchory Boys 4-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

