Eugene Dadi says Patient approach will see Aberdeen make success of rebuild, having experienced dramatic squad overhaul at Toulouse

Patience will be vital in Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s summer squad rebuild, insists former Don Eugene Dadi.

The Dons are set to return for pre-season training on Wednesday with only one new signing secured.

Boss Goodwin had hoped to have the majority of his summer signings on board before pre-season training began.

So far, Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani is the only capture of an expected extensive summer rebuild.

Ramadani, 26, was signed for £100,000 on a three-year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

In-demand North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski – a former team-mate of Ramadani – is also on Aberdeen’s radar.

The 22-year-old, capped 10 times, is still with recently-relegated MTK Budapest and is one of a number of active signing targets both in the UK and overseas.

Former Reds striker Dadi, 48, insists reconstructing, and gelling, a new squad takes time and patience.

Dadi said: “I experienced a squad rebuild at Toulouse, the club I was at before joining Aberdeen.

“When I arrived at Toulouse, they eventually got in 10 new players and that takes time.

“Also it is not always easy for so many new players to adjust and settle down to the club and the routine.

“That can be difficult sometimes.

“However, that momentum can then come and, once it does, you can go and get wins. It can take time sometimes.”

North Macedonian striker on radar

Miovski scored nine goals in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season.

The striker has played 10 times for North Macedonia.

He netted a double in the 4-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Gibraltar at the weekend.

Aberdeen could face a fight to secure Miovski as a host of clubs across Europe have targeted the striker.

Clubs in Italy, Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland are reportedly tracking Miovski, who is contracted until summer 2023.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were also keen on signing Miovski in January.

Goodwin’s summer signing targets

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has also targeted Celtic left-sided defender Liam Scales.

A permanent deal for Scales, 23, is the preferred option, although the Reds are also open to a loan-to-buy option.

Aberdeen utilised that deal structure successfully in summer 2020 when Ross McCrorie arrived on an initial loan from Rangers.

Part of the deal was the permanent signing of McCrorie the following summer.

However, the Dons moved that forward to make McCrorie a permanent Don in January 2021.

Goodwin is also keen on loan deals for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath and Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

McGrath rejected the chance to sign with Aberdeen in January in favour of moving from St Mirren to Wigan.

However, Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath has struggled to command a regular starting slot at the League One winners.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, who spent a successful season on loan at St Mirren, is also on Goodwin’s radar – however, Premiership rivals Hearts are favourites to land Ronan.

Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The 23-year-old is a free agent, having not been offered a new contract by Championship Blackburn.

Aberdeen also enquired about St Mirren defender Charles Dunne, but the Buddies are understood to have slapped a £350,000 price tag on the stopper.

Bring the ‘glory days’ back to Dons

Dadi hopes Goodwin can construct a team over the summer to bring back the ‘glory days’ to the club.

After slumping to a 10th-placed Premiership finish, Goodwin wielded the axe with many players exiting Pittodrie.

Dadi reckons Goodwin is working from a strong platform with the remaining players.

Former Ivory Coast international Dadi said: “It is not always easy when you change manager.

“Hopefully Jim Goodwin will bring back success to the club again.

“That is what supporters want, that is what they are waiting for.

“I still keep close tabs on Aberdeen and follow them.

“Last season was disappointing and they could do better.

“Sometimes it is a good situation to bounce back again and go on to find glory again.

“The club needs to get that glory back.

“There are a good bunch of players at Aberdeen who are all focused on doing well for the club.”

Dadi offers to help Dons find French talent

Aberdeen have been scouring Europe for summer signing targets with Ramadani the fruit of those labours.

Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray has visited countries including Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the hunt for signings.

There are active overseas signing targets beyond Miovski.

Former Aberdeen defender Eric Deloumeaux recently offered to help Aberdeen search France for signing targets.

Deloumeaux is an agent and scout in France and wants to help the Dons land talent from his home country.

Dadi is also willing to pitch in to help the Reds source signing targets in France.

He said: “In France there are good, young talented players.

“If the club asked me to find some players from France I would definitely be available for that.”

Dadi spent just one season at Aberdeen from 2001 to 2002 under manager Ebbe Skovdahl, netting five times in 33 appearances.

However he quickly became and remains – a fans’ favourite.

That season Aberdeen equalled a club record nine consecutive home wins when beating champions elect Celtic 2-0 on December 22.

At full-time of the game, Dadi started a memorable ‘train’ celebration in front of the South Stand that remains in Aberdeen folklore.

He said: “I have great memories of my time at Aberdeen and I thank the fans, the Red Army.”