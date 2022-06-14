Eugene Dadi says Patient approach will see Aberdeen make success of rebuild, having experienced dramatic squad overhaul at Toulouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eugene Dadi says Patient approach will see Aberdeen make success of rebuild, having experienced dramatic squad overhaul at Toulouse

By Sean Wallace
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eugene Dadi takes on keeper Robert Douglas at Pittodrie in a 2-0 loss in February 2002.
Patience will be vital in Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s summer squad rebuild, insists former Don Eugene Dadi.

The Dons are set to return for pre-season training on Wednesday with only one new signing secured.

Boss Goodwin had hoped to have the majority of his summer signings on board before pre-season training began.

So far, Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani is the only capture of an expected extensive summer rebuild.

Ramadani, 26, was signed for £100,000 on a three-year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

In-demand North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski – a former team-mate of Ramadani – is also on Aberdeen’s radar.

The 22-year-old, capped 10 times, is still with recently-relegated MTK Budapest and is one of a number of active signing targets both in the UK and overseas.

Former Reds striker Dadi, 48, insists reconstructing, and gelling, a new squad takes time and patience.

Dadi said: “I experienced a squad rebuild at Toulouse, the club I was at before joining Aberdeen.

“When I arrived at Toulouse, they eventually got in 10 new players and that takes time.

Ylber Ramadani of Albania and Kalvin Phillips of England during a World Cup qualifying tie at Wembley on November 12, 2021.

“Also it is not always easy for so many new players to adjust and settle down to the club and the routine.

“That can be difficult sometimes.

“However, that momentum can then come and, once it does, you can go and get wins. It can take time sometimes.”

North Macedonian striker on radar

Six-foot-two-inch striker Miovski is understood to be of interest to Aberdeen.

Miovski scored nine goals in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season.

The striker has played 10 times for North Macedonia.

He netted a double in the 4-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Gibraltar at the weekend.

Aberdeen could face a fight to secure Miovski as a host of clubs across Europe have targeted the striker.

Clubs in Italy, Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland are reportedly tracking Miovski, who is contracted until summer 2023.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were also keen on signing Miovski in January.

Goodwin’s summer signing targets

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has also targeted Celtic left-sided defender Liam Scales.

A permanent deal for Scales, 23, is the preferred option, although the Reds are also open to a loan-to-buy option.

Aberdeen utilised that deal structure successfully in summer 2020 when Ross McCrorie arrived on an initial loan from Rangers.

Celtic Liam Scales in action.
Celtic’s Liam Scales takes on Harry Paton of Ross County.

Part of the deal was the permanent signing of McCrorie the following summer.

However, the Dons moved that forward to make McCrorie a permanent Don in January 2021.

Goodwin is also keen on loan deals for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath and Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

McGrath rejected the chance to sign with Aberdeen in January in favour of moving from St Mirren to Wigan.

However, Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath has struggled to command a regular starting slot at the League One winners.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath, now at Wigan Athletic, during his time at St Mirren.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, who spent a successful season on loan at St Mirren, is also on Goodwin’s radar – however, Premiership rivals Hearts are favourites to land Ronan.

Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport.

The 23-year-old is a free agent, having not been offered a new contract by Championship Blackburn.

Aberdeen also enquired about St Mirren defender Charles Dunne, but the Buddies are understood to have slapped a £350,000 price tag on the stopper.

Connor Ronan celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 St Mirren against Aberdeen in January.

Bring the ‘glory days’ back to Dons

Dadi hopes Goodwin can construct a team over the summer to bring back the ‘glory days’ to the club.

After slumping to a 10th-placed Premiership finish, Goodwin wielded the axe with many players exiting Pittodrie.

Dadi reckons Goodwin is working from a strong platform with the remaining players.

Former Ivory Coast international Dadi said: “It is not always easy when you change manager.

“Hopefully Jim Goodwin will bring back success to the club again.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set for a summer squad rebuild.

“That is what supporters want, that is what they are waiting for.

“I still keep close tabs on Aberdeen and follow them.

“Last season was disappointing and they could do better.

“Sometimes it is a good situation to bounce back again and go on to find glory again.

“The club needs to get that glory back.

“There are a good bunch of players at Aberdeen who are all focused on doing well for the club.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will rebuild the squad this summer.

Dadi offers to help Dons find French talent

Aberdeen have been scouring Europe for summer signing targets with Ramadani the  fruit of those labours.

Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray has visited countries including Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the hunt for signings.

There are active overseas signing targets beyond Miovski.

Former Aberdeen defender Eric Deloumeaux recently offered to help Aberdeen search France for signing targets.

Deloumeaux is an agent and scout in France and wants to help the Dons land talent from his home country.

Dadi is also willing to pitch in to help the Reds source signing targets in France.

He said: “In France there are good, young talented players.

“If the club asked me to find some players from France I would definitely be available for that.”

Former Aberdeen striker Eugene Dadi when he was back visiting Pittodrie in August 2016.

Dadi spent just one season at Aberdeen from 2001 to 2002 under manager Ebbe Skovdahl, netting five times in 33 appearances.

However he quickly became  and remains – a fans’ favourite.

That season Aberdeen equalled a club record nine consecutive home wins when beating champions elect Celtic 2-0 on December 22.

At full-time of the game, Dadi started a memorable ‘train’ celebration in front of the South Stand that remains in Aberdeen folklore.

He said: “I have great memories of my time at Aberdeen and I thank the fans, the Red Army.”

 

