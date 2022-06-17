Moreen Simpson: Don’t listen to Ainsley – rowies are nectar of the gods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Don’t listen to Ainsley – rowies are nectar of the gods

By Moreen Simpson
June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:05 am
Celebrity gardener Monty Don wasn't a big fan of rowies when he visited Aberdeen (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Celebrity gardener Monty Don wasn't a big fan of rowies when he visited Aberdeen (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

As a lifetime rowie-raver, I’m aye fascinated aboot the reaction of in-aboot-comers to the Neest delicacy.

Like chef Ainsley Harriott and food critic (my dream jobbie) Grace Dent last week, on Channel 4’s Best of Britain by the Sea. They had a tasting in Fittie – the perfect place, since local legend has it that the fatty morsels were first cooked for trawlermen to take on long sea trips.

That said, although I adore ‘em, the very sight of the greasy pat in the midst of up-and-doonie waves would have me instantly Spewy-Lewy. Nor have I ever been sure – are they rowies in the city and butteries among the choochters?

Ainsley wisnae that impressed, the uber-hyper chef reckoning you might as well rub lard straight on to yer thighs. Trouble was, they were served dry rowies. Aficionados a’ ken they have to be slavered in butter, maybe even hot. Then see fit that does tae yer hurdies.

My love affair began during school holidays, when me and my bestie went swimming almost every day to the beloved Bon Accord Baths, then across to the top of Union Street to the Mitzuku Cafe – AKA The Mitz. (Aiberdeen wisnae half posh.)

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent in Fittie, Aberdeen
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent sample a buttery while exploring Fittie (Photo: Ainsley Harriott Facebook/More4)

A buttered rowie and bottle (hopefully green) of Coca-Cola every day. You can keep yer lobster, langoustines, caviar, fillet steaks. Rowie and Coke is truly the nectar of the gods. Even today, both in oor 70s, we still sometimes order them in a cafe, or secretly gorge at home.

‘Like a croissant gone wrong’

Many moons later, I did indeed have to introduce a sleb to our unique morning titbit – apparently every wifie’s favourite telly gardener, Monty Don. Doing a series about various places in the UK, when he hit Aberdeen, my boss volunteered me as his guide.

We spent three days roon and aboot. That’s when I discovered I couldn’t multitask on film, finding it impossible to move and speak simultaneously. Showing him round our dear old Mastrick offices, when they instructed me to simply walk and chat, here’s me on camera: “I’ve walked here for 30 years.” Cut!

Come the actual tasting on camera, Monty did a brilliant job of pronouncing butteries delish

Also a bit of a foodie, the charming loon was desperate to taste guess fit? A fascinating morning at Chalmers Bakery in Bucksburn, as I oohed and aahed aboot how much he’d love ‘em.

Come the actual tasting on camera, Monty did a brilliant job of pronouncing butteries delish. Sadly, in private, he declared them “like a croissant gone wrong”. Sacrilege!

Some rowies at the World Buttery Championships (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

Later, we headed doon to the Castlegate for those iconic shots looking up Union Street. Now, what did you used to find at the Castlegate, apart from pigeons? We ca’d them feekie-drinkers – residents of the Model Lodging House in nearby East North Street, who quaffed I dread to think fit.

As we filmed, staggering up to Monty came a well-oiled gadgie, who peered into his face and spluttered: “You’re nae fae roon here!” Black-affronted, I tried to intercept, only to get the same treatment: “And fa’ d’ye think you are?” Cut!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]