Duncan Shearer: Why I hope Aberdeen can hang on to midfield lynchpin Lewis Ferguson

I hope Aberdeen can resist all offers for Lewis Ferguson this summer.

The Dons have cashed in on one prized asset already after selling Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool for a club record fee, but I cannot imagine Jim Goodwin being happy to let another key player go in Ferguson.

Millwall are the latest club to show an interest in the Dons midfielder, but £1.5million is nowhere near a player of Ferguson’s calibre.

Dons played a blinder with Ramsay deal, and they’ve shown any other departures will be on their terms

The Dons are under no pressure to sell after banking a club record £4.5m fee from Liverpool for Ramsay – and the final figure could increase substantially depending on how Ramsay progresses at Anfield.

Potential is essentially what the Reds have bought.

There are no guarantees when signing young players, but the scouts at Liverpool will have been doing this for a long time and, while it’s a risk, it is a calculated one on their part.

Aberdeen have done well to hold out for as much as they got for the 18-year-old and I expect to take an equally firm stance as potential suitors turn their attention to Ferguson.

Ferguson isn’t a chance signing. He was the club’s leading goalscorer and has been a lynchpin of the side since arriving at Pittodrie.

It’s no secret Ferguson is looking for a new challenge, but he is worth much more than the £1.5m being reported.

His manager will not want to lose him and with the player still having two years remaining on his existing deal, there is no reason why the Dons should accept a paltry offer.

He’s worth more to his manager than the figures being mentioned. Put it this way – would the Dons find a 16-goal a season midfielder to replace him for that amount of money?

I have my doubts.

Can the Dons reap the rewards of a refreshed Christian Ramirez?

While the Dons are focused on replacing those players they have moved on, I hope the players still at the club are ready to kick on and show the form we all expected of them last season.

Take Christian Ramirez for example.

Goodwin and the club have gone out on a limb and shown their support for their star striker.

His form tailed off badly when the new manager arrived and he has yet to score a goal for his new boss.

Despite that, Goodwin let him return to the United States before last season had concluded and has even allowed the forward to have an extra couple of days back in his homeland before reporting for pre-season training.

I hope the rest and recuperation has led to Ramirez returning ready to fire on all cylinders.

For me, he did not set the heather on fire in his first year in Scottish football, yet still managed to score 15 goals for the club.

If he has returned refreshed and ready to play his part, then I hope to see him add another 10 goals to his tally of last season.

Caley Thistle’s new arrivals are intriguing additions

I’m curious to see what Nathan Shaw can bring to the Caley Thistle team following his surprise arrival at the club.

At 21, the left winger is a throwback to the past recruitment efforts of the club. Guys like Gary Warren, Josh Meekings, Ross Draper and Greg Tansey who were, by and large, unknown quantities to Scottish football.

They all went on to have excellent careers in Scotland and were mainstays in the side.

If Shaw, who has been played for Fylde in National League North in England, can have a similar impact then I’m sure Billy Dodds will be delighted.

The other new arrival at the club on Sunday was Steven Boyd, who was most recently at Alloa.

Doddsy will not have a budget like that of newcomers Dundee, so retaining most of his squad will be every bit as important as bringing new faces in.

Inverness were not far away last season from the title and, while Dundee will be the favourites to go straight back up to the Premiership, I’m hopeful Caley Jags can give them a real run for their money in the Championship this season.

Warren is a great addition to the Highland League

I’m also thrilled to see Gary Warren back in the Highlands after making a return to Scottish football with Clachnacuddin.

Gary was a terrific player for Caley Thistle and I’m sure he will be a terrific leader for the young lads to lean on at the Lilywhites.

He may be 37, but’s he a fit lad and a gem of a boy.

He will be a brilliant addition – not just to his new club but to the Highland League in general.