‘The tempo has gone through the roof’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter impressed by pre-season training standards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has been impressed with how hard her players are working in pre-season.

The Dons returned to training at Cormack Park on June 23, ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which starts on August 7.

Hunter’s charges kick off their SWPL 1 season away to Hamilton, before hosting reigning league champions Rangers on August 14 at Balmoral Stadium.

During pre-season, Aberdeen have welcomed some new faces into the squad, with some players moving up from the under-19s, as well as having potential transfers in the pipeline.

Hunter has been impressed with how well the new players have adapted to the demands of pre-season.

She said: “It’s been really, really good. Although we haven’t drastically changed our squad, there was a bit of a change when you turned up for training.

“We’ve got six or seven new faces in and then there were some old faces who left, so the dynamic has changed a bit.

“The squad in training might have a little bit less experience, but what we do have is an abundance of young hungry players.

“The tempo has gone through the roof – and that’s down to everyone. It’s been great so far.”

Players putting in the work

The Aberdeen co-boss reckons her side have been able to make fast progress in pre-season thanks to the work the players have put in during the off-season.

The Dons’ preparations for the SWPL 1 season also includes upcoming friendlies against Hibernian, Hamilton Accies and Montrose Women.

Hunter added: “The players have worked really hard over the summer break – they’ve come back in really sharp.

“We’ve been able to come in and hit the ground running and get the football out really early – and that’s what we wanted.

“We wanted to be able to start working on how we play, our formation and our philosophy for next season. The players have come in prepared and ready for that.

“It’s really exciting. We’re all looking forward to the pre-season games and the league starting.”