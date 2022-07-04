‘The tempo has gone through the roof’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter impressed by pre-season training standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The tempo has gone through the roof’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter impressed by pre-season training standards

By Sophie Goodwin
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 7:25 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter smiling at her players.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has been impressed with how hard her players are working in pre-season.

The Dons returned to training at Cormack Park on June 23, ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which starts on August 7.

Hunter’s charges kick off their SWPL 1 season away to Hamilton, before hosting reigning league champions Rangers on August 14 at Balmoral Stadium.

During pre-season, Aberdeen have welcomed some new faces into the squad, with some players moving up from the under-19s, as well as having potential transfers in the pipeline.

Hunter has been impressed with how well the new players have adapted to the demands of pre-season.

She said: “It’s been really, really good. Although we haven’t drastically changed our squad, there was a bit of a change when you turned up for training.

“We’ve got six or seven new faces in and then there were some old faces who left, so the dynamic has changed a bit.

“The squad in training might have a little bit less experience, but what we do have is an abundance of young hungry players.

“The tempo has gone through the roof – and that’s down to everyone. It’s been great so far.”

Players putting in the work

The Aberdeen co-boss reckons her side have been able to make fast progress in pre-season thanks to the work the players have put in during the off-season.

The Dons’ preparations for the SWPL 1 season also includes upcoming friendlies against Hibernian, Hamilton Accies and Montrose Women.

Hunter added: “The players have worked really hard over the summer break – they’ve come back in really sharp.

“We’ve been able to come in and hit the ground running and get the football out really early – and that’s what we wanted.

“We wanted to be able to start working on how we play, our formation and our philosophy for next season. The players have come in prepared and ready for that.

“It’s really exciting. We’re all looking forward to the pre-season games and the league starting.”

