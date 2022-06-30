Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter excited to face familiar opponent on opening day of SWPL 1 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter is excited her side will come up against a familiar foe on the opening day of the SWPL 1 season.

The Dons travel to New Douglas Park on August 7 to face Hamilton Accies in their first game of the 2022-23 campaign.

The head-to-head record between the two sides in recent seasons is in Aberdeen’s favour, as Hunter’s side beat Accies three times last season and once the season before.

Hamilton finished bottom of SWPL 1 last term, but were not relegated due to the new 12-team league structure as part of the SPFL.

Hunter believes playing a familiar opponent, and a team they know they can beat, is as good a chance as any to get early points on the board.

“The fixtures coming out is always an exciting time. It’s always the first game that you look at because you obviously want a good start,” the Aberdeen co-boss said.

“Hamilton – if you look at everything – is probably a good one for us. Although it’s away and it’s a long journey, we are getting it done early when we’re fresher, and they’re a team we know inside and out. We know the coaching staff really well – they’re a good coaching team and squad.

“They’ve not made a huge number of signings, but they will be different and they’ll come with a fresh approach to the league.

“It’s a good opportunity – and both teams will think this – to take the three points.

“But, if you look at our record against Hamilton, you can see that we come out on top most often.

“We’ll go in to the game with a lot of confidence, but Hamilton will do the same, so it’ll be a competitive game.

“If we can get the win it gives us three points early in the season, which is vitally important. We’ll take it as our first fixture for sure.”

A tough first game at home against the reigning champions

After the away trip to Hamilton, Aberdeen play their first game at home on August 14 against Rangers – last season’s SWPL 1 champions.

And while it’s bound to be a difficult game, co-boss Hunter is not intimidated by the challenge and expects her side to put in another good performance against the Gers.

She said: “Any time you play the reigning champions, it’s going to be tough. We know Rangers well, and we’ve had a lot of historical moments playing against them.

“But, equally, we’ve had good performances against them as well. I don’t fear playing against Rangers.

“I know what we can deliver against them and if you want to play the top team in Scotland, you probably do want them early in the season.

“Their new players will still be adjusting and they might not be quite match fit, so it’s a good time to play them.”

Hunter hopes that Aberdeen can capitalise on a summer of women’s football, with the Euros on TV in coming weeks, and attract more fans to Balmoral Stadium for their first game on home turf.

Last season Aberdeen’s attendance record at Balmoral Stadium was 480, which was set on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign against Celtic.

Hunter added: “We’re going to be coming off the back of a massive summer where you’re going to see women’s football front and centre.

“It’s the Euros in England, so those games are going to be on TV, and that’s going to have a huge impact and will create a lot of hype.

“Although Scotland won’t be there, they’re doing well at the moment and have got a play-off place for the World Cup.

“There’s a lot happening in women’s football, so hopefully all of that has a ripple effect, and – being under the new banner (SPFL) in this league – there’s a lot to look forward to.

“Hopefully that’ll help bring in a big crowd and some new young faces to Balmoral Stadium when we play against Rangers.”