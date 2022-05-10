Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith heaps praise on Millie Urquhart after ‘excellent’ debut against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith heaps praise on Millie Urquhart after ‘excellent’ debut against Hibs

By Sophie Goodwin
May 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith.
AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith.

Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith has heaped praise on Millie Urquhart, after the 16-year-old made her first-team debut against Hibernian on Sunday.

Right-back Urquhart was named in the starting XI at the Tony Macaroni Arena, as first choice right-back Loren Campbell was unavailable for selection due to a broken finger.

The youngster, who moved up from the U19s performance league squad, impressed in her first appearance for the senior team, despite the result not going in Aberdeen’s favour.

Beith believes that Urquhart’s debut was one of the biggest positives to take away from the 4-1 defeat against Hibs.

“Millie didn’t look out of place at all,” the Dons co-manager said.

“To be thrown into the deep, you either sink or you swim. Millie knew it was going to be tough, but she was excellent.

“She did really well against one of the top teams in this league with established players, and was a credit to herself putting in that kind of performance.”

After a strong debut, Beith has said Urquhart has earned her place in the squad, and expects her to start in tomorrow’s clash against Glasgow City.

Against the 14-time SWPL 1 champions, it will be another task for the teenager, but one Beith reckons she is ready for.

He added: “These teams are what you’re going to come up against in seasons to come, so why not prepare now and give yourself that opportunity.

“It’s the age-old cliché, but age doesn’t really matter – she’s come in, performed well and deserves to keep her place.

“It’ll be another daunting game for Millie, but we have absolutely no worries at all about her coming in and it’s a challenge she’ll embrace.”

A disappointing result but another step in the right direction

The 4-1 defeat against Hibs was a disappointing result against a team the Dons have already beaten this season, but Beith says there were glimpses of how he expects his side to perform.

He believes Aberdeen need to be more consistent if they’re to get results against the top teams in SWPL 1, and the display against Hibs proved that.

Beith said: “Coming away with a 4-1 defeat is disappointing – especially after beating them 1-0 before. We were optimistic going into it, but it wasn’t to be.

“At times we did really well and looked really good in terms of passing and playing the way we wanted to.

“But that can be our downfall, too, because we didn’t always execute it – which caused us problems.

“We’re on the right track and doing the right things, but we just need to do them more consistently.”

