Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter expecting tough start to the league season at Hamilton

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter is expecting to come up against an improved Hamilton side in their first league game of the season.

The Dons make the trip down to New Douglas Park today for their first game of the 2022-23 SWPL 1 campaign.

Hunter’s side beat Accies three times last season on their way to fifth place, and most recently in pre-season – but she reckons Hamilton will have a point to prove this year.

The South Lanarkshire outfit finished bottom of SWPL 1 last season, but only avoided relegation as the league was expanded to include 12 teams, rather than 10.

The Aberdeen co-boss says her side will be well-up for the competitive clash as they look to get three points on the board early doors.

Co-boss Hunter said: “It’s a really good opportunity for us to pick up three points on the opening day of the season, so we know it’s a big game.

“If we get that win, that helps set the tone early on in the campaign. It’s a long journey down to Hamilton, but we’re hoping to make it worth it and take points up the road.

“We know that they will be fighting just as much as we will for the three points. Hamilton are a really good side, and improved a lot near the end of last season.

“They struggled to begin with, but found their feet and are a lot stronger because of that. They will have taken a lot of confidence with how they performed then.

“Hamilton will be wanting to prove a point and will think they can stay in this league this season, but with the other teams coming up, it’ll be more competitive for us all.”

Will young Dons make their SWPL 1 debut at Hamilton?

At New Douglas Park, the Dons could field a much different side to last season, with six new faces being available for selection, making up for the five departed players.

Hunter says that her new additions – five of whom have made the step up from the Aberdeen Ladies U19 squad – are more than ready for regular SWPL 1 football.

Two of the five played in the top-flight last season, as Millie Urquhart featured against Hibs and Glasgow City, while Mya Christie played and scored against Partick Thistle.

She said: “We’ve got hungry and enthusiastic young players who have come in and worked really hard at training and away from training.

“I think this season will be transitional, and maybe it is a bit of a risk bringing these players up, but we need to give them game time if they are to develop here at Aberdeen.

“It’s important to give them the opportunity to play at this level. I believe they are ready and that they’re good enough.

“Millie and Mya have already played in this league and done well. The rest of them are internationalists and are exciting young players.

“It’s an exciting time for this season and beyond – with all the young players that we have at the club, the future of Aberdeen is really bright.”