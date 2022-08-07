Aberdeen Women beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies on opening day of SWPL 1 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opening day of the SWPL 1 season ended in defeat for Aberdeen Women as they were beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park.

The home side took the lead just after the hour mark through a Chloe Muir header, before Bailley Collins pulled the Dons level.

However, it wasn’t to last, as Josephine Giard put Hamilton 2-1 up in the 75th minute, before Olivia Potter added a third.

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith handed a senior debut to Aberdeen Ladies U19 graduate Brodie Greenwood, while Mya Christie was also named in the starting XI for the first time, after making three appearances from the bench last season.

Hamilton’s Muir hit the post in the opening minute at New Douglas Park, while Aberdeen’s best chances in the first-half came from their 2021-22 top-goalscorer Bayley Hutchison, but it remained goalless at half-time.

The Dons went behind in the 64th minute as Muir headed beyond goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach to make it 1-0, but Collins pulled Aberdeen level in the 67th minute, as she netted her first-ever top-flight goal with a 35-yard screamer.

However, the game wasn’t level for long as Giard put Accies 2-1 up less than 10 minutes later, before Potter’s strike from just outside of the box in the 88th minute ensured that all three points would stay in South Lanarkshire.

The Dons host reigning league champions Rangers at Balmoral Stadium next weekend for their first home game of the SWPL 1 season.

Goals, goals, goals galore in SWPL 1

There were plenty of goals in the other games, as Glasgow City beat Spartans 7-0 in the early kick-off, while Rangers started their title defence with a 14-0 win over Glasgow Women, and Celtic sunk Hibernian 9-0 at home.

Last season’s SWPL 2 champions, Dundee United, kicked off their top-flight tenure with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell, while Hearts came from behind to beat Partick Thistle 3-1 at the Oriam.