Aberdeen Women beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies on opening day of SWPL 1 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies on opening day of SWPL 1 season

By Sophie Goodwin
August 7, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 6:13 pm
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The opening day of the SWPL 1 season ended in defeat for Aberdeen Women as they were beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park.

The home side took the lead just after the hour mark through a Chloe Muir header, before Bailley Collins pulled the Dons level.

However, it wasn’t to last, as Josephine Giard put Hamilton 2-1 up in the 75th minute, before Olivia Potter added a third.

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith handed a senior debut to Aberdeen Ladies U19 graduate Brodie Greenwood, while Mya Christie was also named in the starting XI for the first time, after making three appearances from the bench last season.

Hamilton’s Muir hit the post in the opening minute at New Douglas Park, while Aberdeen’s best chances in the first-half came from their 2021-22 top-goalscorer Bayley Hutchison, but it remained goalless at half-time.

Brodie Greenwood made her first appearance for Aberdeen Women against Hamilton Accies.

The Dons went behind in the 64th minute as Muir headed beyond goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach to make it 1-0, but Collins pulled Aberdeen level in the 67th minute, as she netted her first-ever top-flight goal with a 35-yard screamer.

However, the game wasn’t level for long as Giard put Accies 2-1 up less than 10 minutes later, before Potter’s strike from just outside of the box in the 88th minute ensured that all three points would stay in South Lanarkshire.

The Dons host reigning league champions Rangers at Balmoral Stadium next weekend for their first home game of the SWPL 1 season.

Goals, goals, goals galore in SWPL 1

There were plenty of goals in the other games, as Glasgow City beat Spartans 7-0 in the early kick-off, while Rangers started their title defence with a 14-0 win over Glasgow Women, and Celtic sunk Hibernian 9-0 at home.

Last season’s SWPL 2 champions, Dundee United, kicked off their top-flight tenure with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell, while Hearts came from behind to beat Partick Thistle 3-1 at the Oriam.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal