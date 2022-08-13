Jim Goodwin admits better team won in Aberdeen’s defeat to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin admits better team won in Aberdeen's defeat to Motherwell

By Andy Skinner
August 13, 2022, 6:20 pm
Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin felt his side’s off-colour performance was deservedly punished in their 3-2 defeat to Motherwell.

The Dons suffered their first home defeat of the season against a Well side, who were under the permanent management of Steven Hammell for the first time.

Well deservedly took a first-half lead through Blair Spittal, with Bojan Miovski restoring parity three minutes before half-time.

Jonny Hayes’ goal shortly after the break looked to have set the tone for a more encouraging second half, however quickfire goals from Callum Slattery and Kevin Van Veen took the points back to Fir Park.

Goodwin had no complaints about the outcome, insisting his side fell below par in their display.

Jim Goodwin

He said: “I just think we were really poor on the day. When you have performances like that, you’ve just got to hold your hands up and say the best team won.

“We started extremely sloppy in terms of our possession, cheap turnovers. We were passing the ball out of the pitch on occasion, without any real pressure.

“I think Motherwell fed off that, and it gave them a little bit of a lift.

“We knew how they were going to set up. We knew they were going to sit off the game and try to hit us on the break which they did on a number of occasions.

“We deserved to go behind, because Motherwell were the better team. They deserved to go in front.

“I did think the goal was avoidable. The distances between the full back and the centre half were far too big, and we can maybe close that gap a little bit.

“We found ourselves getting back into the game with a really well-worked goal. It was a great ball in from Scales and a brilliant header from Miovski.

“I thought we were lucky to go in at half-time level-pegging.

“We hoped for a better performance in the second half and we couldn’t have wished to have got off a better start but the same issues that were there in the first half crept back in.

“We can’t have too many days like this, that’s for sure.”

Kevin Van Veen celebrates scoring Motherwell’s winner at Pittodrie.

The Dons faced further injury disruption throughout the match, with Matty Kennedy and Leighton Clarkson forced off with knocks.

Goodwin is hopeful neither injury is overly serious, adding: “We’ve not carried a lot of luck of late. Early in pre-season Barron and Mackenzie picked up serious injuries injuries, and last weekend Callum Roberts picked up a real serious one. It looks like it’s going to be about 10 weeks.

“Hayden Coulson thankfully won’t be out too long. We are going to try and push him next week to get him back among it.

Matty Kennedy was forced off with an injury against Motherwell.

“I haven’t had a moment to sit down with the physio yet to discuss the diagnosis is for the two players are but I’m hopeful it might just be a touch of cramp or a little bit of fatigue.

“The weather was very hot so hopefully that’s what it boils down to.”





