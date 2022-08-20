On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone

By Sean Wallace
August 20, 2022, 5:10 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

On loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson netted a stunning free-kick to fire Aberdeen to a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Clarkson curled a sublime 25 yard free-kick into the top corner in the 56th minute to secure a deserved three points in Perth.

It was the second sensational goal from the 20-year-old who also netted a magnificent long range strike in his debut against St Mirren.

Clarkson’s goal secured Aberdeen’s first Premiership away win of 2022.

The Reds had endured 19 games without winning a league game on the road, dating back to a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone in December 2021.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson and St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg battle for possession.

Aberdeen finally ended their league away day hoodoo with a performance that was vastly improved on last week’s 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

The Dons were more aggressive, tidier in possession, tight at the back and carried a threat in attack.

It was a win that leapfrogged Jim Goodwin’s Reds back into the Premiership top six.

Hayes makes 300th Dons appearance

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes, 35. made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen made one change to the side that crashed to a 3-2 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie last weekend.

On loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson returned from injury.

Coulson replaced winger Matty Kennedy who failed a fitness test on the eve of the match.

The return of Coulson allowed Ross McCrorie, who impressed throughout, to move back into midfield having featured at centre-back against ‘Well.

Veteran Jonny Hayes in action against St Johnstone in his  300th appearance for Aberdeen.

Andy Considine faces Aberdeen

This was the first time in a competitive match former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine had come up against his former team.

Considine had played for Saints against Aberdeen in a friendly bounce game (1-1) in Spain earlier this summer.

Scotland international centre-back Considine had the offer of a new Dons deal taken off the table last season when contract talks broke down.

St Johnstone’s Andy Considine is shown a yellow card against Aberdeen by referee Craig Napier.

It brought to a conclusion 18 years in the Dons’ first team for the Pittodrie legend where he racked up 571 appearances.

Aberdeen threatened in the second minute when Vicente Besuijen delivered an inviting cross from the right-byline.

Onrushing striker Bojan Miovski was agonisingly close to connecting six yards out.

In the eighth minute right-back Jayden Richardson crossed deep into the box.

Meeting the cross with an acrobatic over-head kick Besuijen’s ambitious eight yard effort flashed wide.

Bojan Miovski goal chalked off

Aberdeen had a goal controversially chalked off in the 10th minute when Miovski clinically headed in a Hayes’ cross from 12 yards.

It was tight but the North Macedonian international striker looked to be onside.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has a goal ruled out for offisde against St Johnstone.

In the 14th minute Clarkson slid in a sublime through-ball behind the defence.

Miovski read the pass well but was just short of connecting.

In the 19th minute Considine was booked for a rash, high challenge on Besuijen.

Saints threatened in the 26th minute when Jamie Murphy delivered a low cross from the left byline into the box.

Theo Blair was in space 10 yards out but took a fresh air swipe at the ball.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and St Johnstone’s Callum Booth in action.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos reacted quickly to deny St Johnstone in the 38th minute.

Graham Carey curled in a low, vicious 25 yard free-kick from a tight angle on the right.

Roos got down quickly to make a vital block.

Half-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen came close in the 52nd minute when Clarkson turned sharply 25 yards out to leave his marker.

The on loan midfielder then unleashed a low drive that flashed inches wide of goal.

The game was calling out for a moment of magic – and Clarkson provided.

Hayes was fouled 25 yards out in a central position.

Clarkson stepped up and curled a sublime free kick beyond diving keeper Remi Matthews into the top far corner in the 56th minute.

It was another phenomenal goal from the 20-year-old.

Clarkson netted a wonder strike on his debut against St Mirren.

This goal was just as good from an exciting talent surely destined for big things at Anfield.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 wit a superb free kick against St Johnstone.

Moments later McCrorie fired a half-volley wide from 12 yards as Aberdeen began to dominate.

In the 71st minute substitute Maksym Kucheriavyi met a cross from Murray Davidson but fired a header wide of goal.

Roos to the rescue with diving save

Aberdeen keeper Roos produced an impressive diving save in the 8oth minute.

Breaking in on goal Jamie Murphy shot from 15 yards but Roos dived to block the shot with his outstretched right arm.

St Johnstone’s Jamie Murphy and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action.

In injury time substitute Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was played through on goal but keeper Remi Matthews raced out to block his 15 yard shot.

Full-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Coulson 7, Scales 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 7; McCrorie 7, Ramadani 7; Hayes 7, Clarkson 7 (Lopes 75), Besuijen 7 (Morris 70); Miovski 7 (Polvara 85)

Subs: Lewis, MacKenzie, Watkins, Duncan, Milne, Ramirez.

ST JOHNSTONE (3-4-2-1): Matthews 7; Considine 6, Mitchell 6, McGowan 6 (O’Halloran 84); Brown 6, Phillips 5 (Phillips 62), Hallberg 6, Wright 6; Murphy 6, Carey 5 (Kucheriavyi 62); Bair 5 (May 62)

Subs: Parish, Gordon, Mahon, Crawford, Ballantyne.

Referee: Craig Napier

Man-of-the-match: Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen)

