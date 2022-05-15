Thanks for the memories – Aberdeen legend Andy Considine says emotional farewell in 0-0 draw with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Thanks for the memories – Aberdeen legend Andy Considine says emotional farewell in 0-0 draw with St Mirren

By Sean Wallace
May 15, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 2:12 pm
A tearful Andy Considine leaves the pitch in his final match for Aberdeen.
Pittodrie legend Andy Considine bade an emotional farewell to Aberdeen in his final appearance for the club.

Scotland international Considine was made captain for the day and led the Dons out against St Mirren in a 0-0 stalemate.

It was an emotional farewell for the 35-year-old, who received a guard of honour.

The entire near-15,000 crowd, including the St Mirren supporters, gave the defender a standing ovation prior to kick-off.

He also exited early in the second half to a standing ovation.

Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine gets a guard of honour before his last game for Aberdeen.

The centre-back was forced off injured early in the second half as he bade farewell to the Red Army.

Considine will depart after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

The club great played in the Red of Aberdeen for the final time exactly 18 years to the day after his debut – against Dundee on May 14, 2004.

Considine kept it rock solid at the back in his 571st, and final, appearance.

He was substituted in the 48th minute with the game 0-0 – having helped deliver a clean sheet.

This was the defender’s first start since suffering a serious knee injury in European action in August last year.

Considine sustained cruciate ligament damage in the 1-0 loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan in the Europa Conference play-off first leg.

Having battled through a long rehabilitation in excess of six months, he regained full fitness.

However, Considine had been an unused substitute in the games since his return, bar a late injury-time introduction in the 1-0 loss at Hibs.

This was his time to say goodbye to the Aberdeen fans.

It was the Red Army’s opportunity to say thank you to the defender for his service.

Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine wears the captain’s armband during his final match for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

Considine one of four changes

After the emotion of a guard of honour and standing ovation, it was down to the business of game action.

Considine’s first start since August was one of four changes to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 at St Johnstone.

Ross McCrorie returned having missed the trip to Perth due to concussion protocols.

Also returning were Marley Watkins from injury and Jonny Hayes.

Dropping to the bench were Declan Gallagher, Adam Montgomery, Funso-King Ojo and Michael Ruth.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins and St Mirren’s Alan Power battle for possession at Pittodrie.

Considine slotted in at left-sided centre-back in his Pittodrie curtain call.

Ferguson comes close early on

This game called time on a truly dismal season for Aberdeen.

You could feel the collective sigh of relief from suffering Aberdeen supporters at full-time when referee Don Robertson blew time on the campaign.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity in the sixth minute when Lewis Ferguson curled a shot from the edge of the box.

Keeper Jak Alnwick dived to tip the effort wide of the far post for a corner.

Ferguson is Aberdeen’s top scorer this season on 16 goals and recently admitted he does not know if he will be at Pittodrie next season.

Italian side Cagliari have targeted the Scotland international, who is contracted until summer 2024.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has a shot on goal against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

In the 18th minute, Hayes burst into the left side of the penalty are,  but fired wide of goal on the run.

St Mirren’s Jay Henderson hit a volley from outside the box wide soon after.

Aberdeen threatened again in the 32nd minute when Ferguson powered into the penalty area.

He shot across goal but the 15-yard effort flew wide of keeper Alnwick’s far post.

Aberdeen were threatening to break the deadlock and came close moments later.

Breaking down the right side,, Hayes played a short pass inside to Connor Barron who hit a low 22-yard strike on the run.

Keeper Alnwick dived low to tip the effort wide.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron has a shot on goal against St Mirren.

Aberdeen penalty award overruled

Aberdeen had a goal disallowed when Ross McCrorie fired beyond Alnwick from 12 yards out.

However, the effort was chalked off by referee Don Robertson who deemed Marley Watkins to have fouled in the box in the build up to McCrorie’s strike.

Aberdeen were then incensed on the stroke of half time when they were awarded a penalty for hand-ball – only for referee Robertson to overturn his decision.

David Bates met a cross to the back post and his header from close range looked to hit the hand of Scott Tanser.

The ball appears to hit the hand of St Mirren’s Scott Tanser late in the first half.

Robertson awarded a spot-kick. However, following a discussion with assistant official Sean Carr, the decision was overruled for what appeared to be a foul by Bates.

The Reds were furious.

Half-time: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0

In the 47th minute, Considine fired a shot off target. It was to be his last act as an Aberdeen player.

The defender was substituted for Declan Gallagher in the 48th minute.

As he walked off the Pittodrie pitch for the final time as an Aberdeen player, the Red Army sang: ‘He’s one of our own, Andy Considine, he’s one of our own’.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine comes off in his last appearance for the club.

A shot from Vicente Besuijen, after receiving a pass from Ferguson, was blocked in the 58th minute.

In the 61st minute, teenage striker Liam Harvey came on for his Pittodrie debut.

The 17-year-old, who made his debut in the 1-0 loss at St Johnstone, was introduced for Watkins.

In the 65th minute, Besuijen shot wide as the Reds pushed forward looking for an opener.

Lively substitute Harvey met a cross from Matty Kennedy in the 82nd minute, but his close-range header at the back post was saved by keeper Alnwick, who denied him a dream goal on his Pittodrie debut.

At full-time ,Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ played over the tannoy.

It allowed fans one final opportunity to sing ‘Sweet Considine… so good, so good.’

Full-time: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0

Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine comes off injured in his final game for the club.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; MacKenzie 6, Bates 6, Considine 6 (Gallagher 48), McCrorie 7, Ferguson 6, Barron 6, Hayes 6 (Kennedy 79), Polvara 6 (Ojo 61), Besuijen 6, Watkins 6 (Harvey 61)

Subs: Woods (gk), Montgomery,  McLennan, Ruth, Milne.

ST MIRREN (3-5-1-1): Alnwick 6; McCarthy 6, Power 6, Fraser 6, Tanser 6, Henderson 5 (Brophy 51),  Erhahon 6, Gogic 6, Tait 5 (Millar 51) Kiltie 6, Greive 6 (Gilmartin 90)

Subs: Lyness (gk), Flynn,  Thomson

Referee: Don Robertson 4

Man of the Match: Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen)

Attendance: 14, 906

