ANALYSIS: On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson a gem in loan market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson a gem in loan market

By Sean Wallace
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:23 am
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at…
0
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris on his debut against Motherwell.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris sets European qualification target
0
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure
0
Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.
'I've made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for' - Duncan…
1
Aberdeen players look dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0