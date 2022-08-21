ANALYSIS: On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson a gem in loan market By Sean Wallace August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:23 am 0 Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen FC Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta Aberdeen Women's Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at… 0 Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris sets European qualification target 0 Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way… 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure 0 'I've made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for' - Duncan… 1 Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge 0 Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen… More from Press and Journal Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy 0 The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures 0 From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs 0 Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health 0 David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry 0