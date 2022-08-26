No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to ‘good summer business’, insists boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to ‘good summer business’, insists boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 9:12 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is delighted there will be no panic or last gasp scramble in the final days of the transfer window.

Goodwin insists months of hard work have left the Dons in a strong position ahead of the window closing at midnight on Thursday, September 1.

Many rival clubs are not in the same positive position.

Goodwin admits he is ‘baffled’ clubs leave it so late in a three month transfer window to land key signings.

Not Aberdeen.

The vast bulk of the Dons’ transfer business is done with 11 players already secured in a major rebuild.

Goodwin aims to add just one more signing, an attacker, before the window closes.

He expects players to also exit Pittodrie before next Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Goodwin said: “We are not one of those clubs panicking and trying to scramble about in the last week of the window to fill key positions.

“We have worked tirelessly since I came in to make sure we are in control of the situation, which we are.

“We did a lot of good business early on.

“There is still around a week left in the window and there is no panic from our end which is the pleasing thing.

“You tend to see a lot of teams in the last two or three days scrambling about to find key positions.

“That always baffles me when I see that happening in this window.

“Especially with professional clubs when they have had so long to get their business done.

“That is not us.

“We are in a good position.”

Goodwin targets one more signing

As the clock ticks down on the window closing, next Thursday Goodwin hopes to secure one more signing.

He confirmed the Reds are in talks with a number of transfer targets.

And players could also exit Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

Goodwin said: “Hopefully we will be able to bring another one in.

“We are talking to a few players at the moment.

“There will probably be a couple going out the way.

“If we get the one in that we want then great, if we don’t we have got more than enough.”

A complete squad rebuild done early

Aberdeen’s board have bankrolled a summer squad rebuild that has cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Of the 11 signings secured so far eight have been permanent.

Loan deals were secured for Liam Scales (Celtic), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) and Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool).

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

Goodwin is keen to secure Scales on a permanent deal.

However, he has ruled out any late move to secure the Celtic centre-back on a permanent contract before the summer window closes.

Instead, the Dons aim to move to make Scales a permanent Don in the January window.

Eight of the starting XI in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone were signed in the summer.

Of the 14 players used in Perth, 11 were new signings as Goodwin’s side is almost unrecognizable from last season’s.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Vincente Beuijen attempt an overhead against St Johnstone.

Two of the new signings, Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani, are established internationals.

Aberdeen paid Hungarian club MTK Budapest £535,000 to sign North Macedonian international striker Miovski.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker last summer.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January.

However, it is understood they were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

Secured on a four-year contract Miovski, 23, has already netted four goals in five games.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani, 26. was also secured from MTK Budapest.

Ramadani was signed for £100,000 on a three-year contract.

Still on the hunt for quality signing

Goodwin praised the work done by the club’s recruitment team for delivering a squad rebuild.

And for ensuring there is no transfer deadline day stress.

St Johnstone’s Jamie Murphy and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action.

Goodwin said: “Everyone deserves credit for that from the Director of Football (Steven Gunn) to the Head of Recruitment (Darren Mowbray).

“And all the staff here.

“There are not many teams that have done as much business as we have.

“We worked hard to identify positions that we needed to strengthen which is why we have been so busy.

“It is important to remember that we let 15 go.

“That is 15 out and 11 in, and I couldn’t be any happier with the business that we have done.

“If the window closed tonight I would be more than comfortable to go with the squad I have.

“However if good quality players become available at the right price we will be in a good position to do something about it.

“But there is no panic stations from us.”

 

