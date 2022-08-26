No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to ‘good summer business’, insists boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is delighted there will be no panic or last gasp scramble in the final days of the transfer window.

Goodwin insists months of hard work have left the Dons in a strong position ahead of the window closing at midnight on Thursday, September 1.

Many rival clubs are not in the same positive position.

Goodwin admits he is ‘baffled’ clubs leave it so late in a three month transfer window to land key signings.

Not Aberdeen.

The vast bulk of the Dons’ transfer business is done with 11 players already secured in a major rebuild.

Goodwin aims to add just one more signing, an attacker, before the window closes.

He expects players to also exit Pittodrie before next Thursday.

Goodwin said: “We are not one of those clubs panicking and trying to scramble about in the last week of the window to fill key positions.

“We have worked tirelessly since I came in to make sure we are in control of the situation, which we are.

“We did a lot of good business early on.

“There is still around a week left in the window and there is no panic from our end which is the pleasing thing.

“You tend to see a lot of teams in the last two or three days scrambling about to find key positions.

“That always baffles me when I see that happening in this window.

“Especially with professional clubs when they have had so long to get their business done.

“That is not us.

“We are in a good position.”

Goodwin targets one more signing

As the clock ticks down on the window closing, next Thursday Goodwin hopes to secure one more signing.

He confirmed the Reds are in talks with a number of transfer targets.

And players could also exit Pittodrie.

Goodwin said: “Hopefully we will be able to bring another one in.

“We are talking to a few players at the moment.

“There will probably be a couple going out the way.

“If we get the one in that we want then great, if we don’t we have got more than enough.”

A complete squad rebuild done early

Aberdeen’s board have bankrolled a summer squad rebuild that has cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Of the 11 signings secured so far eight have been permanent.

Loan deals were secured for Liam Scales (Celtic), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) and Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool).

Goodwin is keen to secure Scales on a permanent deal.

However, he has ruled out any late move to secure the Celtic centre-back on a permanent contract before the summer window closes.

Instead, the Dons aim to move to make Scales a permanent Don in the January window.

Eight of the starting XI in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone were signed in the summer.

Of the 14 players used in Perth, 11 were new signings as Goodwin’s side is almost unrecognizable from last season’s.

Two of the new signings, Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani, are established internationals.

Aberdeen paid Hungarian club MTK Budapest £535,000 to sign North Macedonian international striker Miovski.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker last summer.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January.

However, it is understood they were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

Secured on a four-year contract Miovski, 23, has already netted four goals in five games.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani, 26. was also secured from MTK Budapest.

Ramadani was signed for £100,000 on a three-year contract.

Still on the hunt for quality signing

Goodwin praised the work done by the club’s recruitment team for delivering a squad rebuild.

And for ensuring there is no transfer deadline day stress.

Goodwin said: “Everyone deserves credit for that from the Director of Football (Steven Gunn) to the Head of Recruitment (Darren Mowbray).

“And all the staff here.

“There are not many teams that have done as much business as we have.

“We worked hard to identify positions that we needed to strengthen which is why we have been so busy.

“It is important to remember that we let 15 go.

“That is 15 out and 11 in, and I couldn’t be any happier with the business that we have done.

“If the window closed tonight I would be more than comfortable to go with the squad I have.

“However if good quality players become available at the right price we will be in a good position to do something about it.

“But there is no panic stations from us.”